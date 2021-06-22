Nebraska Gov. Ricketts sending police to Texas because Biden is 'failing so miserably' at southern border

Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts told "Your World" on Tuesday that he has dispatched state troopers to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety because President Joe Biden "failing so miserably" at the southern border.

PETE RICKETTS, R., NEBRASKA GOVERNOR: We're going to send 25 for up to 16 days probably towards the end of the week to help out with the immigration crisis at the southern border…

We've had a number of states reach out since we made the announcement to ask for more information. Some of our neighbors like Iowa and South Dakota [have]. It's difficult to say how many other states will participate.

It really is a situation where because the Biden administration is failing so miserably at the southern border that Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, feels like he has to ask help from the other states to get the situation under control. We do these emergency management requests all the time:

We sent state troopers to Minnesota for the George Floyd trial, to North Dakota when they were having issues with the Dakota Access [pipeline protesters]. So this is not an unusual request from that standpoint.

We feel like we have to help out because the federal government is really failing.

