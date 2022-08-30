Parents react to politics kids learn in school through ‘microschooling’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fed up with the politics kids are learning in the classroom, some parents are taking control of their child’s education by enrolling them in "microschooling."

Microschooling is a hybrid form of education that allows children to meet with the teacher and other students several days a week while still being homeschooled.

Rebecca Kennedy, a Nebraska parent, created her own microschool calling it E3 Modern Learning. She started with one student last year and then through word of mouth, she grew to seven.

"I started with last year, my first year, I had one student for a couple of weeks. And then through word of mouth, I have seven right now. At the most I ever want in one microschool is only ten kids. So it's a one-room schoolhouse concept," Kennedy told "Fox & Friends."

Parents all over the country have been speaking out against coronavirus-related mandates in schools and progressive curriculums that have been associated with critical race theory or gender theory.

The issues prompted some parents to run for school board or withdrawal their kids from public education.

Kennedy said when a student asks her about politics, she advises the child to discuss that with their parents.

"I just actually had this happen. I just had this happen the other day. And I just one of them said something about some politics and I said, we just you know, we just talk about that with mom and dad at the kitchen table," Kennedy said.

"I don't think it's my place to give. I just here to provide facts and let the kids make anything. That is more politics. That is more my opinion. I try to keep out of the classroom and let's let the parents teach their children that."