NC pastor spars with education board over ‘graphic’ sexual education materials in schools

North Carolina pastor Ronald Gates called out the Asheville City School Board of Education for allowing children to see what he described as "graphic" and sexually explicit materials in a video posted Monday.

That video was shared by another North Carolina pastor, Rev. John K. Amanchukwu. "ANOTHER Black Pastor is silenced and censored by a Police officer at the request of the board chair, while reading from a filthy book in the Asheville School District in NC," he wrote.

Gates got heated with the Asheville City Board of Education over what he alleged were graphic sexual education materials in the local school system.

In the video description on Facebook, Gates bashed the Asheville School Board, calling its members derogatory names and adding they "don't want [to] hear about the sexual explicit pictures and reading materials at Asheville School Board, but [want] your middle school child to read and engage sexual pornography!" Gates wrote.

"You got a handout with a graphic picture of a vagina and a penis," Gates said at the school meeting.

"That's one of the books in the middle school," he added. "Here's a reading class. ‘Touching and rubbing.’ This is in middle school. You [have to] stroke his penis and insert your finger into his anus. His finger has to go into the vagina," Gates said, appearing to read from a packet of papers.

"This is instruction: middle school! You [have to] take your mouth and that you have to give good b******s to other men," Gates read, also including instructions for women and descriptions of "anal sex."

A security officer approached Gates as he continued to read from educational materials for children. His mic also appeared to be muted.

"I got my freedom of speech, don't I?" Gates asked. "It is my liberty, my First Amendment. And that's in the school system."

"Middle school!" Gates said. "You want them to read it, you want them to do the diagram, but you don't want to listen to it."

Rev. Amanchukwu, who shared the video in support of Gates on Monday, made waves earlier this year when he similarly condemned the Asheville City School Board of Education for a controversial book depicting various sexual acts for being available in school libraries.

The Asheville City School Board of Education did not respond to a request for comment.

