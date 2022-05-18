Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

NC GOP Senate nominee says NC Democrats know their party has 'long since' left them behind

He says ‘America first’ Democrats 'don't actually exist'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
'America first' Democrats don't exist: NC GOP Senate nominee Video

'America first' Democrats don't exist: NC GOP Senate nominee

Rep. Ted Budd calls for unity after winning the North Carolina primary for the U.S. Senate on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Ted Budd said North Carolina Democrats "realize that their party has long since left them" Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

REP. TED BUDD: I don't think North Carolinians are going to buy that Cheri Beasley is an "America first" Democrat — those don't actually exist. The Democrats here in North Carolina realize that their party has long since left them. I look forward to reaching out to those [who] haven't become far-left and I want to ask them to support me. Maybe there's still some Reagan Democrats here, the unaffiliateds, the Republicans — we have to unite. Actually, the Republicans need to unite. I think they will. And also get those unaffiliateds and those Reagan-style Democrats on board. And we can win this for our state and help take back our country. 

And I think it's time for all of us as North Carolina Republicans to pull together and let's go take back our country, because we know what would happen with Cheri Beasley in there. You think inflation is bad now? You think borders are bad now? Just wait until she was there.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

NC Dems realize their party has long since left them: NC GOP Senate nominee Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.