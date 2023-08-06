NBC's host on 'thrice indicted' former president's tie in the polls: 'Does it say more about Trump or Biden?'

NBC's Chuck Todd wondered on Sunday if President Biden's tie with "thrice indicted" former president Donald Trump said more about the former president or the current president.

"But right now, the biggest thing that benefits Donald Trump is the fact that it’s a tied race. And I always ask this question — does it say more about Trump or Biden that a thrice-indicted former president is tied with the current president?" Todd said, joining Geist on NBC's "Sunday Today."

Geist agreed and said it was going to be a "close race," even with Trump's latest indictment and another possibly pending.

Todd asked Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin why he believed a "thrice indicted" Trump was "neck and neck" with Biden on Sunday during "Meet the Press."

"Well, it’s a great question. I wish Lincoln were around to pose it to him because it’s his political party that they dragged into the mud here," Raskin said, before criticizing the former president.

Biden and Trump were tied in a hypothetical 2020 rematch, a New York Times/Sienna poll released on Tuesday found.

If the 2024 presidential election were held today, both Biden and Trump would receive 43% support overall from registered voters surveyed.

A Quinnipiac poll from the end of June also showed the two candidates tied in a possible rematch in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Trump had 47% support while Biden had 46% among registered voters in Pennsylvania, the poll found.

Biden edged Trump by just over 1% in Pennsylvania in 2020. The swing state was one of six where Biden narrowly defeated Trump to win the White House.

ABC's Jonathan Karl posed a similar question at the end of June, after a Quinnipiac poll showed the two candidates in a "statistical tie."

"A poll from Quinnipiac on a [a] possible Biden/Trump matchup puts Biden at 48%, Trump at 44%. This is a poll, again, taken largely after the indictment. I mean, that’s going to make you – that’s within the margin of error. That’s a statistical tie," Karl said.

"What does that say about Biden?" he asked, if he was "barely beating" Trump.

