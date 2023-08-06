Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

NBC's host on 'thrice indicted' former president's tie in the polls: 'Does it say more about Trump or Biden?'

A poll released Tuesday found that both Trump and Biden would get 43% support from voters in a hypothetical rematch

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
NBC host laments 'thrice indicted' Trump being 'tied' with Biden in recent poll Video

NBC host laments 'thrice indicted' Trump being 'tied' with Biden in recent poll

NBC host Chuck Todd wondered on Sunday if a polling tie between Donald Trump and Joe Biden says more about the current president or the former president.

NBC's Chuck Todd wondered on Sunday if President Biden's tie with "thrice indicted" former president Donald Trump said more about the former president or the current president. 

"But right now, the biggest thing that benefits Donald Trump is the fact that it’s a tied race. And I always ask this question — does it say more about Trump or Biden that a thrice-indicted former president is tied with the current president?" Todd said, joining Geist on NBC's "Sunday Today."

Geist agreed and said it was going to be a "close race," even with Trump's latest indictment and another possibly pending.

Todd asked Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin why he believed a "thrice indicted" Trump was "neck and neck" with Biden on Sunday during "Meet the Press." 

Chuck Todd

NBC's Chuck Todd wonders if polling tie between Trump, Biden says more about the current president or the former president. (Screenshot/NBC)

BIDEN COMPLAINS OF ‘NEGATIVE’ PRESS COVERAGE TO MSNBC, SUGGESTS IT'S TO BLAME FOR BAD POLLING

"Well, it’s a great question. I wish Lincoln were around to pose it to him because it’s his political party that they dragged into the mud here," Raskin said, before criticizing the former president.

Biden and Trump were tied in a hypothetical 2020 rematch, a New York Times/Sienna poll released on Tuesday found. 

If the 2024 presidential election were held today, both Biden and Trump would receive 43% support overall from registered voters surveyed.

A Quinnipiac poll from the end of June also showed the two candidates tied in a possible rematch in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania. 

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Supreme Court's decision on the Administration's student debt relief program in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Friday, June 30, 2023. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

BIDEN AIDES CHEER FOR TRUMP TO BE 2024 GOP NOMINEE AMID INDICTMENT: REPORT

Trump had 47% support while Biden had 46% among registered voters in Pennsylvania, the poll found.

Biden edged Trump by just over 1% in Pennsylvania in 2020. The swing state was one of six where Biden narrowly defeated Trump to win the White House.

ABC's Jonathan Karl posed a similar question at the end of June, after a Quinnipiac poll showed the two candidates in a "statistical tie."

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump takes the stage during an organizing event at Fervent Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas.  ((Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A poll from Quinnipiac on a [a] possible Biden/Trump matchup puts Biden at 48%, Trump at 44%. This is a poll, again, taken largely after the indictment. I mean, that’s going to make you – that’s within the margin of error. That’s a statistical tie," Karl said. 

"What does that say about Biden?" he asked, if he was "barely beating" Trump.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.