CNN shames Trump's 'large crowd,' 'little social distancing' at WH event marking historic Mideast peace deal

CNN appeared to bury the lede by sounding the alarm oh the "large crowd" and "little social distancing" at the White House event commemorating the historic peace deal between Israel, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain.

On Tuesday, President Trump was joined by Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, and Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalif to sign the Abraham Accords, something the president hailed as the "dawn of a new Middle East."

However, CNN's coverage of the event was less focused on the groundbreaking peace agreement and instead shamed the White House for holding such an event amid a pandemic.

CNN, MSNBC IGNORE TRUMP'S MAJOR ISRAEL-BAHRAIN PEACE DEAL DURING PRIMETIME

During the network's 3 p.m. program, CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin accused the president of "denying the science" of coronavirus, citing the over 195,000 deaths and the over 6.5 million cases in the U.S." She later negatively emphasized the "hundreds" of people that attended the outdoor White House event and knocked the president for holding a "packed" indoor campaign event in Arizona.

Baldwin highlighted that these events have taken place following the released recordings of Trump's interviews with Bob Woodward, who in the early months of the pandemic spoke about the dangers of the virus with the veteran journalist while striking a different tone publicly at the time.

She then turned it to CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, who was accompanied by an on-air graphic that read, "TRUMP HOLDS WHITE HOUSE EVENT WITH LARGE CROWD, LITTLE SOCIAL DISTANCING."

Collins reported that there were "more masks at this event" than previous ones but credited "foreign delegations" who "wanted to adhere to stricter protocols." She noted that many top officials who attended the event were seen not wearing masks including Attorney General William Barr, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and coronavirus task force member Dr. Scott Atlas.

She went on to compare Israel's handling of the outbreak, which is relaunching a nationwide lockdown due to a resurgence of the virus requiring Israelis to stay within 1,500 feet of their house, stressing that the rules are "much different" for President Trump and his administration.

"It's a striking difference, isn't it?" Baldwin reacted.

MSNBC, CNN MOSTLY IGNORE TRUMP'S MAJOR ISRAEL-UAE PEACE DEAL DURING PRIMETIME

The CNN anchor then welcomed Dr. Rob Davidson, who she billed as an "emergency room physician" without disclosing that he was previously a Democratic congressional candidate in 2018, to pile on the president, suggesting he "doesn't care" about the potential health risks from the White House event.

CNN carried on its overly negative, coronavirus-focused tone toward the Abraham Accords signing throughout its programming.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck slammed the liberal network for "downplaying" what he described as a "monumental achievement" from the Trump administration.

"Despite having debased itself as full of hypocrites when it comes to enforcing coronavirus pandemic guidelines, CNN doesn't actually care about ethics so they'll offer scoldings about who is and isn't wearing masks or socially distancing and that's what they did today with decrying the Abraham Accords signing," Houck told Fox News.

CNN GUEST CALLS COVID-19 RISKS AT WHITE HOUSE 'CONCERNING,' PRAISES THOUSANDS AT MARCH ON WASHINGTON

Radio host Buck Sexton blasted the anti-Trump network in reaction to its on-air graphic that highlighted the lack of "social distancing" instead of the peace deal.

"Once again, CNN manages to be the worst news network but the best comedy channel," Sexton wrote.

Even the conservative satirical website The Babylon Bee had some fun at the expense of CNN, running the headline, "CNN Criticizes Israel, Arab Leaders For Shaking Hands In The Middle Of A Pandemic."

CNN has had a history of downplaying Trump's recent foreign policy accomplishments. Last week, the anti-Trump network completely avoided coverage of the announced Israel-Bahrain peace deal during its primetime lineup.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, "CNN Tonight" anchor Don Lemon used the Israel-UAE peace deal to mock Trump after national security adviser Robert O'Brien suggested the president should be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

"Wonder why he wants a Nobel Prize so badly? ... Oh, you know who has one, right? President Barack Obama!" the CNN anchor boasted.

Lemon's colleagues Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo avoided the subject altogether as did their primetime competitors on MSNBC.