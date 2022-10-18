NBC's Alcindor claims 'Republican women in particular' are worried about GOP limiting abortion

NBC News Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor claimed that "Republican women" are among the voters worried about their abortion rights being curtailed.

During a Tuesday segment on MSNBC with host Andrea Mitchell, Alcindor remarked on how abortion and the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe V. Wade, will affect the midterm elections.

The reporter claimed that abortion restrictions are so concerning across the country that even Republican women are weighing the issue before going to the polls.

Mitchell prompted the reporter, saying, "And Yamiche, the Speaker [Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.] just told me that inflation is a concern but insists that abortion still is a concern. You’ve been out on the trail. The polling isn’t showing it as passionate as it was back when the Supreme Court first ruled, understandably. But what are you hearing from voters?"

Acknowledging polls that have shown the majority of voters prioritizing economic concerns this election season, Alcindor responded, "Well what I hear from voters is that they are very interested and concerned about the inflation in this country and the price of gas and the price of groceries."

Though she noted that the worry of abortion being limited is very much alive and well among the electorate.

She said, "But I have to tell you, I also hear from women who say, ‘I’m very concerned about privacy issues. I’m very concerned that the government is now my doctor’s office."

Alcindor stressed that it’s a concern among Republican women, not just Democrats, stating, "And I’m hearing that from Republican women in particular, who are now going to have less rights than their grandmothers and their mothers."

Though Alcindor’s claims from these anonymous "Republican women" seem to fit into her usual pattern of using undisclosed sources to push pro-Democrat talking points.

As Fox News Digital reported last month, "NBC News Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor has grown accustomed to telling the stories of her anonymous sources, who often push talking points reminiscent of the Democratic agenda and favorable to the Biden administration."

The report added, "Earlier this month, Alcindor claimed on several occasions that both Republicans and Democrats alike were upset about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. She further claimed that some on the GOP side were voting Democrat for the first time over the issue, and that this revelation could swing the midterms in their favor."

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.