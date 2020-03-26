NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell tests positive for coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell has tested positive for coronavirus.

Shell informed colleagues in an email on Thursday, according to NBC News, which falls under Shell’s umbrella.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"The other reason to work from home is that in the event you contract the virus, it will limit the number of your colleagues you inadvertently expose," Shell wrote in the email. "As some of you now know, I myself am in this category. I recently have been feeling under the weather and just learned that I have tested positive for Covid-19. Although the virus has been tough to cope with, I have managed to work remotely in LA and am improving every day."

NBC Universal did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

Last week, NBC announced that Larry Edgeworth, a longtime staffer who worked at NBC News' 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York and regularly traveled the world alongside reporters, died after testing positive for coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NBC News, like many New York City companies, has been operating with a reduced staff amid the coronavirus pandemic in an attempt to limit exposure.

Shell, who replaced Steve Burke as CEO in January, held various high-profile positions across NBCUniversal before his recent promotion.

Meanwhile, Burke stayed on as chairman and was expected to officially exit following NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. However, the event has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.