NBCUniversal honcho Jeff Shell replacing CEO Steve Burke, inherits NBC News problems

NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke will step down next month, handing the reigns to hard-charging executive Jeff Shell, the company announced on Monday.

Burke will remain with the company until August 2020 when his duties for the Summer Olympics wrap up, but he will shed the CEO title on January 1. Shell, who is currently the chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment, will report to Burke until his exit and then directly to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts.

"It is truly an honor to step into this role, and I am excited that Brian and the Comcast board are giving me the incredible opportunity to help steer the future of NBCUniversal. I'm sincerely grateful to Steve, who has been an amazing boss and mentor for the last 15 years and leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of visionary leadership and success,” Shell said in a statement. “I look forward to building on this strong track record and partnering with the many talented leaders across the company."

Roberts said Shell “is the ideal executive to take the helm at NBCUniversal” following Burke’s departure.

“He has a stellar track record across both the film and TV side of the business, as well as a wealth of international experience. I have worked closely with Jeff for many years and he is an extraordinary leader who inspires loyalty, delivers strong results and cares deeply about our company, its employees and partners. I could not be more confident in his ability to lead NBCUniversal into the future," Roberts said.

NBCUniversal issued a glowing press release, ignoring recent controversies and praising Burke for presiding over the company during a time of “unprecedented growth and achievements,” such as helping plot the acquisition of DreamWorks Animation and winning broadcast rights for the Olympics through 2032.

“This is a very special company and I am proud of the people I have worked with and the things we have accomplished together. While this has been a dream job, it has always been my plan to hand off the baton at the right moment and move on to the next chapter of my life where I can pursue a different set of interests,” Burke said. “It is great to know I am leaving the company in terrific hands with Jeff, who is the right leader to usher in the next phase of growth and success for NBCUniversal."

Burke had a high-level post at NBCUniversal’s parent Comcast and Disney before landing the NBCUniversal CEO gig in 2011. He sits on the board of directors of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, leading to speculation that he could take on a prominent role at the company after departing NBCU.

Shell, who has held various high-profile positions across NBCUniversal, inherits NBC News, which has been plagued by scandals and negative publicity in recent memory. He will be faced with many big decisions, such as whether or not to stick with NBC News chairman Andy Lack and NBC News president Noah Oppenheim, who have been accused of spiking Ronan Farrow's award-winning reporting that helped launch the #MeToo movement.

Lack and Oppenheim have been accused of covering for alleged sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, turning a blind eye to former “Today” host Matt Lauer’s sexual misconduct, sitting on the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape of Donald Trump making lewd comments about women, and shutting down author Sil Lai Abrams’ rape and sexual assault claims, among other allegations.

Farrow reported in his book, “Catch and Kill,” that Burke had a relationship with Weinstein and was warned about NBC News’ culture issues long before the #MeToo movement. NBC has denied all wrongdoing and Burke has stood by the embattled news division management as various women's advocacy groups have repeatedly condemned the network.