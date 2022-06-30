NBC News opinion calls for women to strike over abortion: 'Let things fall apart,' then ‘burn it all down’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Girls Who Code author and founder Reshma Saujani suggested an apocalyptic answer for the Supreme Court’s recent ruling against the constitutionality of abortion: "Let things fall apart" then "burn it all down."

Saujani made her proposal Wednesday in an NBC News Think op-ed after condemning Democrat leaders for failing to come up with a plan after the court's draft opinion leaked last month to allow women "a productive means of channeling our righteous fury."

She condemned America as "a terrible place to be a mother," claiming, "[T]o be a woman in America — especially one with children — is to watch this country smash your freedoms to the floor, revel in the mess and then force you to clean it up without complaint."

Calling President Biden asking people to protest peacefully and vote in response to the Dobbs decision a "woefully inadequate" admonition "to stifle ourselves…without acknowledging the violence of attacking the bodily autonomy of half of the nation," she declared the ruling "an attack on women" that ushered in "a new era of open hostility toward women."

In response, she proposed, "One solution might be to let things fall apart for just one day. Stop working, stop washing, stop doing any of the labor — visible and invisible, paid and unpaid — that makes this country run."

She claimed that such a tactic had worked decades previously in Iceland over "wage discrimination based on gender."

"We have to make our anger heard," she wrote. "We must demand that our elected leaders who claim to be saddened by the court’s decision at least try to exercise their power. It’s also crucial to remind them that their inaction — their failure to expand the court, abolish the filibuster and codify abortion access into law, to set up abortion sites on federal land, not just to score political points, but to save lives — is a choice. And it costs us, and the nation as a whole, dearly."

Saujani called for other actions to "make our rage count," like assisting pro-choice organizations and women seeking abortions, as well as "helping one another heal from childbirth and hunt down food for our children."

She hopes "these acts of generous resistance" will "light the way for others and help them rekindle their fire" to get to her ultimate goal.

"And one day, slowly but surely, we’ll have the firepower to burn it all down together and birth something much better from the ashes," she concluded.

Saujani's fiery rhetoric is part of a larger phenomenon of bombastic responses by liberal commentators across multiple platforms in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned last Friday. Several went full scorched earth, even claiming that a "Civil War" is imminent.