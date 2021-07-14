NBC News mocked for report that 'at least two' Amazon employees quit in protest: 'How is this news?'

NBC News was mocked on social media Wednesday after publishing a report that "at least two" Amazon employees quit after objecting to the online retailer selling a book that paints transgenderism as a mental illness.

NBC’s April Glaser wrote a report headlined, "Amazon workers petition and two quit over anti-LGBTQ book sales," which detailed a pair of employees who resigned in recent weeks to protest the company’s decision to continue to sell "Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters" by Abigail Shrier.

Glaser’s report also mentions "a complaint posted to the company’s internal message board" and an employee-led petition calling for the removal of the book. But NBC News’ tweet to promote the article was swiftly lampooned.

Many were baffled that two staffers quitting a company that employs over 1.3 million people was deemed newsworthy by NBC News, while others roasted the people who quit their jobs to protest a book.

"That's pretty big news because only like 8 people work at Amazon," Babylon Bee writer Frank Fleming joked.

"It takes a lot of hubris to demand a company whose original purpose was to sell books to censor a particular book because the employees disagree with the book's contents," one critic responded. "What exactly were they expecting?"

Author Chad Felix Greene responded that the two former staffers "obviously" didn’t bother to read the book. "Irreversible Damage, does not frame young people who identify as transgender as mentally ill," he wrote.

Shrier even took to Twitter herself to comment on the not-quite mass exodus.

Many others wondered why the loss of two disgruntled staffers is newsworthy.

