NBC News' Ben Collins temporarily banned from covering Elon Musk on air after attacking Twitter owner: report

NBC News reporter Ben Collins has reportedly been temporarily blocked from covering Elon Musk and his handling of Twitter after the outspoken scribe repeatedly and openly criticized the billionaire Twitter owner.

Semafor reported that the left-wing reporter, who covers "disinformation," has been "temporarily suspended" from covering Musk on NBC and MSNBC, citing two sources who said he was informed earlier this month his criticism of Musk was "not editorially appropriate."

NBC News, MSNBC and Collins did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since April 2022 when Musk first expressed interest in buying Twitter, Collins has criticized the billionaire at every turn. Last week, Collins mocked the Tesla mogul for declaring he recently found out Twitter hired a former FBI attorney to serve as in-house counsel before he purchased the tech giant.

As a result of Collins openly bashing someone he covers for NBC News, which bills itself as a straight-news operation, many pondered if it was appropriate for Collins to continue reporting on Musk.

Collins has been compared to former CNN media pundit Brian Stelter because of his willingness to express open disdain for people and organizations he covers.

In a Fox News Digital report last month on Collins' unbridled animosity toward Musk – it also included that Collins was among journalists who thought Twitter was about to collapse a month ago – District Media Group president Beverly Hallberg said she was surprised Collins would demonstrate clear vitriol toward someone he’s tasked with covering.

"Ben Collins is supposed to be reporting the news, yet he’s giving clear opinion and attacking actual journalism in the process. It’s quite something that he’s been so bold in showing his true colors, and it points to how siloed the media elite are since they don’t even realize their own bias," Hallberg said.

Collins tweeted a simple heart emoji shortly after reports of his suspension hit the internet.

NBC News did not respond last week when asked if executives believe Collins can fairly cover Musk and Twitter, or if he is now considered an opinion pundit. NBC News also did not respond when asked if it has a problem with Collins offering his opinion so directly about a topic he covers. His last on-air appearance for MSNBC came on Dec. 2, according to a search of Grabien Media transcripts.

He covered Thursday night's suspensions of other liberal journalists on Twitter.

Fox News' David Rutz and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.