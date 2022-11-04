NBC medical drama mocked for depicting end of Roe v. Wade as if it were ‘9/11’

Conservatives on Twitter brutalized NBC medical drama "New Amsterdam" for a scene depicting the end of Roe V. Wade as if it were a major national tragedy.

The seventh episode of the show's fifth season vividly portrayed the moment that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with its Dobbs decision in June. It featured distraught reactions from the series’ main characters as well as confusion and panic among the public depicted in the show as if a U.S. president was assassinated or a terrorist attack just happened.

One Twitter user compared the scene to the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Over the course of the two-minute scene, characters are shown checking their phones and reading the news of the decision, while their expressions slowly slip into abject horror. As one character reads the news, her coffee cup slips out of her hand and hits the ground in slow motion.

Female pedestrians on city streets are seen consoling one another after seeing the news and frightened characters are shown sprinting down city streets in slow motion towards some unidentified location. A little girl gets home from school to greet father, though her joyful expression dissolves as she sees her forlorn father reading the news from his smartphone.

All the while in the background, somber and tragic piano music plays, conveying the sadness abortion supporters felt at that moment.

The melodrama was soon blasted by prominent conservatives on Twitter, who mocked the scene thoroughly as soon as it showed up on Twitter.

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh provided some in depth ridiculing of the scene. He stated, "This is how the NBC show New Amsterdam portrayed the overturning of Roe v Wade. It’s honestly one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen in my life. Unintentional parody. Great stuff."

He added, "I can’t believe they actually included the slow-motion dramatic cup drop. That was already a cliche in like 1995."

Conservative author Rod Dreher thought the depiction’s similarity to 9/11 was uncanny, tweeting, "The 9/11 of the Libs."

NewsBusters executive editor Tim Graham, who shared the clip to Twitter, tweeted, "Tuesday's NBC medical drama ‘New Amsterdam’ began with mass sadness among the characters. Did someone at the hospital die? Was there a mass shooting? Wife got it right: ‘Roe vs. Wade overturned?’ Then she said: ‘Isn't half the country pro-life?’ Not in Hollywood!"

Conservative radio host Dana Loesch called it "Unintentional comedy."

Daily Caller culture reporter Sarah Weaver commented, "cope and seethe baby killers!"

Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., communications director Billy Gribbin sarcastically tweeted, "The utter tragedy of all those babies who might live!"

Conservative commentator Noam Blum was shocked by the video, tweeting, "Holy s--- I can't believe this is real."

National Review's Charles Cooke felt the same way apparently, tweeting, "I can’t believe this is real."

Conservative radio host Derek Hunter wrote, "This is the funniest thing I've seen in a long time."

And Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross declared, "This show is funnier than SNL."