Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

GREAT OUTDOORS
Published

NBC flamed for report on 'discrimination' in the outdoors, need for 'safe spaces' for campers: 'Get a life'

"Outnumbered" panelists argue the report distracts from communities in real need

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
close
NBC ridiculed for report on outdoor 'safe spaces,' discrimination against campers Video

NBC ridiculed for report on outdoor 'safe spaces,' discrimination against campers

'Outnumbered' reacts to NBC article claiming Black people need "safe spaces" to enjoy the great outdoors.

A new NBC report on the need for outdoor "safe spaces" quickly became the subject of brutal mockery online. The "Outnumbered" panelists sounded off Thursday, arguing the report detracts from real problems.

The NBC report spotlighted "Black outdoorsy groups" seeking to "reclaim the joys of nature" without experiencing harassment or discrimination. One leader of the group told the outlet, "People would go to campgrounds and there would be Trump flags flying everywhere."

The report, titled "Meet the Black Outdoorsy Groups Reclaiming the Joys of Nature," focused on the efforts to create "safe spaces" for minority campers and nature lovers. 

FOX News radio host Kennedy said she believes the concern is largely manufactured. 

CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST BOB WOODSON DEFENDS JASON ALDEAN AGAINST CLAIMS OF RACISM: ‘MUST PROTECT OUR COMMUNITY’

Harris Faulkner, host of "The Faulkner Focus," expressed skepticism over the group's concerns. While she admitted to not having camped in a number of years, she said the only flags she ever saw were American.

"Where is this coming from?" she asked the panel. "I don’t see it."

"If a bear in the woods sees you, they don't care if you're Black or White. I'll just say camping is equal opportunity in that sense."

An NBC logo filled with candies is pcitured in the NBC store inside Rockefeller Center in New York April 30, 2013. Comcast's quarterly result was hurt by the struggles of its broadcast network, NBC. It beat Wall Street's earnings expectations, however, though that was driven by strength in other segments of the media business. Picture taken April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO MEDIA) - GF2E94U1NUI01

NBC News report Black campers are seeking safe spaces. (NBC)

Kevin Walling, a former Biden campaign surrogate, characterized the need for safe spaces as "silliness." 

Walling recalled a previous conversation with the "Outnumbered" group about an NBC piece that tied exercise to racism and White supremacy.

"It counteracts real racism when we see it, when we have these kinds of distractions," he said. 

‘SAFE SPACES’ ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES RUN AT ODDS WITH FIRST AMENDMENT, SAY LAW EXPERTS

Clay Travis: The left-wing media is desperate to label things as racist, White supremacist Video

Emily Compagno echoed his sentiment, arguing the group is taking away from communities that truly need the attention.

"What about all the people in these underserved communities or these minority members who have been desperately trying to get bigger representation in the ranks of National Park Service rangers and the like?" she asked. "Why don't you, instead of putting the attention to yourself and your manufactured plight, turn it outward to an actual need?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt took issue with one particular line in the report.

"They had to throw in the Trump flag. They need safe spaces," Earhardt said. 

"If a candidate’s flag triggers you, get a life."

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media. 

The idea that America is an awful and racist country is 'the great lie': Clay Travis Video
Amy Nelson is a producer with Fox News Digital.