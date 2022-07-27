NBC business analyst says economy is 'complicated' not 'bad'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBC senior business analyst and MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle argued that the economy is not bad, rather just complicated, during NBC's "Meet the Press" Wednesday.

Ruhle tweeted a video of the segment in which she repeated her analysis that the economy isn't bad but instead complicated.

"This is not a bad economy... it's a complicated one. We broke down the economy and the fed's interest rate hike on @MeetthePress with @chucktodd," she tweeted.

Her comments follow a trend by liberals in the media and Biden administration officials to change the public's expectations about the state of U.S. economy.

LAWMAKERS REACT AFTER MANCHIN, SCHUMER AGREE TO RECONCIALITION DEAL: ‘BUILD BACK BROKE’

"Getting in this academic conversation about the definition of a recession, sure that's important, but what's really important for this White House is to talk about what they're actually doing," Ruhle told MSNBC host Chuck Todd. "Because they are doing things."

"They're addressing prescription drug prices. They're addressing broader, wider access to broadband, cheapening it for people. There's a focus they can make on that right now because what we really have Chuck is a complicated economy," she added. "In a country with over 300 million people where over the course of COVID the rich got rich and the poor got poorer, we're living in two different Americas, right. We know that household savings is up, and if demand goes down for travel, for goods, that's one of the reasons they're raising rates to reduce demand to slow things down."

BIDEN ADMIN MIGHT SOON DECLARE MOKEYPOX A PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY

"So, at the very least, rather than looking at this economy as ‘it’s a good economy, it's a bad economy' and trying to simplify it, embrace that we are coming out of COVID, and we're dealing with the war in Ukraine, and it's a very complicated one," she said.

Inflation is at a forty-year-high and the latest GDP report showed the second consecutive quarter with negative growth, which is how recessions are defined. A Fox News poll that was released earlier this month showed only 17% rate the economy positively. Eighty-four percent say it is in only fair or poor shape as many Americans are struggling to pay for rent, gas, and food.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden and his administration have stated that high energy prices present an opportunity for the nation to transition to a green economy.