Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

NBC business analyst says economy is 'complicated' not 'bad'

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle said Americans should stop 'trying to simplify it'

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
close
NBC senior business analyst says economy is not "bad" just "complicated" Video

NBC senior business analyst says economy is not "bad" just "complicated"

NBC senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle said the economy is not "bad" just "complicated".

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBC senior business analyst and MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle argued that the economy is not bad, rather just complicated, during NBC's "Meet the Press" Wednesday. 

Ruhle tweeted a video of the segment in which she repeated her analysis that the economy isn't bad but instead complicated. 

"This is not a bad economy... it's a complicated one. We broke down the economy and the fed's interest rate hike on @MeetthePress with @chucktodd," she tweeted. 

Her comments follow a trend by liberals in the media and Biden administration officials to change the public's expectations about the state of U.S. economy. 

LAWMAKERS REACT AFTER MANCHIN, SCHUMER AGREE TO RECONCIALITION DEAL: ‘BUILD BACK BROKE’

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

"Getting in this academic conversation about the definition of a recession, sure that's important, but what's really important for this White House is to talk about what they're actually doing," Ruhle told MSNBC host Chuck Todd. "Because they are doing things." 

"They're addressing prescription drug prices. They're addressing broader, wider access to broadband, cheapening it for people. There's a focus they can make on that right now because what we really have Chuck is a complicated economy," she added. "In a country with over 300 million people where over the course of COVID the rich got rich and the poor got poorer, we're living in two different Americas, right. We know that household savings is up, and if demand goes down for travel, for goods, that's one of the reasons they're raising rates to reduce demand to slow things down."

BIDEN ADMIN MIGHT SOON DECLARE MOKEYPOX A PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in the Oval Office at the White House on May 31, 2022 in Washington, DC. 

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in the Oval Office at the White House on May 31, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"So, at the very least, rather than looking at this economy as ‘it’s a good economy, it's a bad economy' and trying to simplify it, embrace that we are coming out of COVID, and we're dealing with the war in Ukraine, and it's a very complicated one," she said. 

Inflation is at a forty-year-high and the latest GDP report showed the second consecutive quarter with negative growth, which is how recessions are defined. A Fox News poll that was released earlier this month showed only 17% rate the economy positively. Eighty-four percent say it is in only fair or poor shape as many Americans are struggling to pay for rent, gas, and food. 

Graphic showing inflationary measurements

Graphic showing inflationary measurements (istock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden and his administration have stated that high energy prices present an opportunity for the nation to transition to a green economy. 

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 