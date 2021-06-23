Native American business owner rips 'hypocritical' protesters for disrupting pipeline work in Minnesota

A Minnesota business owner is defending his construction site after hundreds of "hypocritical" protesters stormed in and destroyed his property.

Matt Gordon, vice president of his family’s construction company in Mahnomen, Minnesota, and a member of the White Earth Nation tribe, told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, environmental protesters – some claiming to speak for Native Americans – vandalized his company’s equipment.

"It's very hypocritical to travel somewhere to protest oil when you're using…gas and diesel-powered vehicles," Gordon remarked. "Then when you do get there, you end up destroying equipment, leaving debris and garbage all over, most of them plastic products from water bottles and packaging."

Gordon Construction is among the Native-owned companies that are contracting with the Canadian energy firm Enbridge on the construction of Line 3, a pipeline carrying oil from Canada into the United States. But climate activists – emboldened by stopping the Keystone XL Pipeline – have made Line 3 their new target.

Earlier this month, multiple protesters attacked the energy pipeline in Minnesota as workers had to be evacuated from the site in attempts to deescalate the situation, according to Enbridge.

"While we respect everybody's right to peacefully and lawfully protest, that is not what happened. Protesters attempted to trap workers while forcefully entering and then occupying the site, trespassing and criminally damaging the property. This is unacceptable, and we will seek the full prosecution of all of those involved," Enbridge mentioned in a statement.

Gordon expressed his frustration with the protesters that vandalized "hundreds of thousands dollars’ worth" of equipment and added it took three days to clean up the property.



