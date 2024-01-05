Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals

How NASA is offering to put you on the moon in just months

NASA rover will explore lunar South Pole in late 2024

Teny Sahakian By Teny Sahakian Fox News
Published
close
ISS astronauts redefine ‘the right stuff’ for the modern era Video

ISS astronauts redefine ‘the right stuff’ for the modern era

What does it take to be selected for space missions? Two astronauts aboard the International Space Station reveal the key characteristics that make up ‘the right stuff.’

NASA is giving people the opportunity to send their names to the moon aboard the Viper, short for Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, the agency’s first robotic lunar rover. 

As part of the Send Your Name with Viper campaign, NASA is encouraging people to submit their names on the agency’s website before 11:59 p.m. EST March 15. 

According to NASA, the names will be attached to the rover as it embarks on a mission to explore the lunar South Pole, the same location the agency plans to land the first woman and first person of color on the moon under its Artemis program.

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

illustration of NASA rover on moon

People can submit their names to be on NASA's Viper, or Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, as it embarks on a mission to explore the lunar South Pole.  (NASA/Daniel Rutter)

"With Viper, we are going to study and explore parts of the moon’s surface no one has ever been to before, and with this campaign, we are inviting the world to be part of that risky yet rewarding journey," said Nicola Fox, associate administrator and science mission directorate at NASA. 

12 HOURS ON MARS: WHAT NASA CAMERAS CAPTURED DURING A SEARCH MISSION ON THE RED PLANET

"Just think, our names will ride along as Viper navigates across the rugged terrain of the lunar South Pole and gathers valuable data that will help us better understand the history of the moon and the environment where we plan to send Artemis astronauts."

nasa employeers working on viper rover

The Viper is set to explore the lunar South Pole in late 2024, according to NASA.  (NASA)

NASA said this campaign draws from the agency’s long tradition of shipping inspirational messages on exploratory spacecraft. NASA has previously sent millions of people's names on other missions, including Artemis I, several Mars spacecraft and the upcoming Europa Clipper mission.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NASA’s Viper is part of a larger initiative under the Artemis program to establish a long-term cadence of moon missions in preparation for sending the first astronauts to Mars. The robotic lunar rover is scheduled to explore the moon's South Pole in late 2024, according to NASA.

To add your name, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/send-your-name-with-viper

Teny Sahakian is an Associate Producer/Writer for Fox News. Follow Teny on Twitter at @tenysahakian. 