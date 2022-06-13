Expand / Collapse search
Nancy Mace slams Biden's lack of leadership as Supreme Court faces 'blockade' by protesters

Protesters are expected to 'blockade' the Supreme Court ahead of the ruling on Roe v. Wade.

Every crisis we've faced is Biden's creation: Rep. Mace Video

Every crisis we've faced is Biden's creation: Rep. Mace

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace explains the importance of Republicans taking the majority in Congress in November and the White House in 2024.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., questioned what the Biden administration is doing as protesters are set to blockade the Supreme Court ahead of the expected ruling regarding Roe v. Wade. On "Fox & Friends" Monday, Mace said the crises in America are Biden's own creation and called on leaders to keep the justices safe.

REP. NANCY MACE: What are we doing to protect the justices? What are we doing to protect this institution? What are we going to do to protect the American people? Because we have laws in this country, and we ought to be following them. We ought to be keeping our community safe, our Supreme Court safe, everybody across this country. And here we have Joe Biden. Every crisis this country has faced has been a crisis of his own creation. We need strong leadership right now. I cannot wait for 2022 to be over, and we have a Republican majority. We want Republicans to be strong. But we've got to win the White House back in '24. 

