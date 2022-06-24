Expand / Collapse search
Nancy Mace scoffs at Democrats' sudden push for police funding: 'They have a branding problem'

30 House Democrats urge Nancy Pelosi to bring forward legislation supporting police

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. Mace: Democrats clearly have a branding problem Video

Rep. Mace: Democrats clearly have a branding problem

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace argues Democrats are pushing for police funding in an attempt to appeal to voters ahead of the 2022 midterms.

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace said Democrats are pushing for police funding due to a "branding problem" ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. On "Fox & Friends First" Friday, Mace noted that Democrats are trying to readjust strategy and appeal to voters after Speaker Pelosi slow-walked safety legislation for judges and justices.

RNC RELEASES 7-MINUTE VIDEO OF DEMS ECHOING ‘DEFUND POLICE’ RHETORIC AS PARTY TRIES TO BACK AWAY FROM MOVEMENT

NANCY MACE: It is clear that the Democrats have a branding problem. You just had Nancy Pelosi slow-walk the security bill that would keep our justices safe when they had protesters showing up on their front lawn, when someone was armed and dangerous and when the president, Joe Biden, wouldn't condemn these protests outside their homes, which, by the way, is against the law. But, yeah, you're definitely seeing I guess, a branding problem with Democrats going into the midterm elections. Absolutely. 100%.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

Democrats urge Pelosi for new police support legislation Video
