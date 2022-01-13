Nancy Grace: Missing Harmony Montgomery's biological mother worried girl's father sold her as reward climbs

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace reported the latest in the case involving missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, Thursday, claiming her biological mother is worried Harmony's father might have sold her as New Hampshire authorities continue to search for clues in her disappearance.

"She's afraid the father sold the [then] five-year-old little girl… Think about a little girl that tiny being sold, and she's blind in one eye and in every picture, she's smiling," Grace told Ainsley Earhardt during "Fox & Friends."

Harmony's stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, is facing new charges in connection with her disappearance as the reward for answers leading to her whereabouts climbs above $100,000.

"The stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, is having her welfare fraud charges thrown out and replaced with nine new charges, one being felony theft and eight misdemeanors," Grace explained. "This is because it's alleged she continued taking government money in Harmony's name and never saw Harmony."

Harmony, who is about four feet tall and 50 pounds, was last seen in 2019 but was not reported missing until December 2021.

Last week officials searched the Manchester home where police last saw her two years ago.

"That is where you can see police bringing in this huge tank of a machine to thaw the ground, so they could, I guess, use ground penetrating sonar and look for a disturbance among the soil," Grace stated. "That only means they're concerned she could be buried somewhere."

Adam Montgomery, Harmony's biological father, and her stepmother were arrested earlier this month. Adam was arrested for reportedly punching Harmony in the face and refusing to surrender her to child protective services back in 2019.

"Their police force went out to the home when a neighbor called concerned about the little girl, and they left her in there with a black eye," Grace stated. "Nobody got the girl out."

Officials are currently sifting through hundreds of tips, according to Grace. Anyone with any information in connection with Harmony's whereabouts is asked to call or text the 24-hour tip line at 603-203-6060.