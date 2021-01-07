Biological mom accuses adoptive parents of foul play after two boys go missing

California police are still searching for two children who were reported missing by their adopted parents last month, Fox Nation host Nancy Grace said in a new episode of "Crime Stories."

The brothers, Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, had been put up for adoption by their biological mother, Ryan Dean, shortly after they were born, KBAK/KBFX reports. Orrin and Orson had been living with Trezell and Jacqueline West in California City at the time of their disappearance, according to the outlet.

"They were playing with chalk [outside], I came into the house, I saw them there," West told KBAK/KBFX. "I went into the house, I came back out, I didn't see [them] there."

West said he realized that he had "left the gate open, and I panicked, came inside the house, searched the house, me and my wife. Once that didn't pan out, I got in the van, I looked down the street, in both directions, it was getting dark, getting cold, I got in the van and I hit a bunch of corners," he told KBAK/KBFX.

After reporting the missing toddlers to the California City Police, West alerted his community of their disappearance, gathering concerned neighbors and community members to join them in their search.

"This community has really come together," 23ABC News reporter Bayan Wang told Nancy Grace. "We're talking about multiple searches, two $10,000 rewards. I mean, these guys are scavenging the desert themselves. Unfortunately, there's been no sign of the boys."

The children's biological mother accused the Wests of being complicit in their disappearance.

"I feel my kids are somewhere around here," she told KBAK/KBFX. "I feel it and I feel like they're in the house and I feel like they did something."

California City Police are urging those with information on the whereabouts of the boys to contact them at (760)373-8606.

