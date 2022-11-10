Nancy Grace blasts new Casey Anthony docuseries: 'Now she has a platform to spew another batch of lies'

Eleven years after being acquitted for the murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee, Casey Anthony is returning to the spotlight this month in a Peacock docuseries to "tell her truth" to the public.

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace, who declined an invitation to participate in the series, was left outraged by the decision to give Anthony a platform, slamming her as a relentless liar.

"Now she has a platform to a spew another batch of lies. I don't condone that. I don't agree with it. It's wrong," she told "Fox & Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt, stressing the duct tape that was found wrapped three times around Caylee's skull.

CASEY ANTHONY WANTS TO ‘TELL HER TRUTH’ IN A DOCUMENTARY, PAY SAYS: ‘SHE FEELS LIKE IT’S TIME'

Grace ripped the docuseries for featuring an "airbrushed, digitized" version of the truth, and said she is unconvinced that her questions would not have been manipulated if she decided to participate.

"[Casey] says she's going to tell ‘her truth.’ Her truth is very different than the truth," she said.

"There is a reason that Casey Anthony did not take the stand to tell ‘her truth’ because she could not weather or undergo or survive an intense cross-examination," she added.

CASEY ANTHONY BACK IN SPOTLIGHT NEARLY 14 YEARS AFTER TODDLER DAUGHTER FOUND DEAD

The cross-examination Anthony dodged during the trial would have painted a different picture than the series, Grace argued, adding that producers would try to make Anthony more appealing by asking "softball questions" instead of digging for the truth.

"In these conditions, where you've got a producer fluffing you up and throwing you questions that you know are coming – they're softball questions – that's no cross-examination.

CASEY ANTHONY'S LAWYER ADMITS SHE KILLED DAUGHTER CAYLEE, INVESTIGATOR SAYS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Also, anything that we get [from Anthony] is going to be nothing but a pack of lies, and I don't want to be part of that," she said.

"The time she should've spoken, many would argue, was in court. I think she should've spoken when her daughter went missing. [There was] never a public plea, she was not out looking for her, she told one lie after the next… Why? Because she killed her two-year-old daughter."