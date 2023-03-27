Musk invites Twitter fact-checker community to check Biden's condemnation of 'MAGA' Republicans

Twitter CEO Elon Musk locked horns with President Biden after he slammed the proposals of so-called "MAGA House Republicans" on Monday.

Twitter was condemned by many for cracking down on the speech of then-President Trump and entire news outlets in past years, to the point Twitter was accused by many of being biased against conservatives. After Elon Musk's takeover, however, even Democratic Party leaders like Biden are being called out for their rhetoric and misleading political messages.

"If extreme MAGA House Republicans’ proposals become reality, services at 125 Air Traffic Control Towers would be shut down, and passengers at some large airports would face wait times of two hours or more," Biden tweeted.

Musk responded by calling upon Twitter’s own crowdsourced Community Notes, to put Biden’s statement in context, "Is it accurate to refer to those making the proposal as ‘extreme MAGA’ @CommunityNotes?"

Community Notes is described on Twitter's website as a feature aiming to "create a better informed world by empowering people on Twitter to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading Tweets."

Earlier in March, the White House issued a press release titled, "FIVE-ALARM FIRE: The House Freedom Caucus’ Extreme Budget Proposal Endangers Public Safety." The proclamation warned that "Combined with other commitments extreme MAGA House Republicans have already made," there will be 5 ways in which "the extreme Freedom Caucus proposal will be a disaster for families."

Among claims that the Republicans' budget proposal will "Make Our Border Less Secure" and "Defund the Police," the press release warned that the "extreme MAGA Republican House Freedom Caucus proposal would shut down services at 125 Air Traffic Control Towers across the country."

One commentator responded to Musk calling upon Twitter to fact-check Biden by asking, "Is it accurate to group all those left of centre into the same group when people vent their frustrations about certain left wing figures?"

Musk replied, "No, descriptions should be accurate. If only a small segment of the right or left is pushing something, then it wouldn’t be correct to paint all of the left or right with that viewpoint."

Many commentators agreed, saying that Biden’s terminology is one to smear his political opposition.

"No, it is just a way to vilify and group of people that do not agree with your policies," radio commentator Willie Lora tweeted.

Florida Republican Lavern Spicer wrote, "Of course not. It's just his new PR team thinks this will work!"

"Good to see some real fact checking happening here," Attorney Jason Roberge tweeted.