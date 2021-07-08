MSNBC's Joy Reid compares anti-CRT parents to segregationists, using children as 'fodder'

MSNBC host Joy Reid compared parents who oppose schools teaching critical race theory curriculum to their kids as segregationists.

On Thursday, Reid, host of the MSNBC show "The Reid Out," tweeted out several photos in an effort to compare current activists against critical race theory to race segregationists from the 1950s and 60s.

"A reminder that the earlier versions of these ‘anti-fake CRT parents’ also used their children as fodder and false cries of "communism" to enforce their ultra-conservative, white-supremacist vision of America. #uncancelhistory," Reid tweeted.

The tweet also contained black-and-white photos of crowds objecting to integrating schools.

This is not the first time Reid has unfavorably described critics of critical race theory. On Wednesday, Reid suggested that the grassroots movement to stop critical race theory from entering schools was "being exploited" by QAnon and other conspiracy theorists.

"That hysteria over the perceived encroachment of race-conscious education is being exploited by another insidious force: followers of QAnon who are now using the battle cry to similarly target school boards, with many who have espoused QAnon theories now melding their own conspiracies with the lies about critical race theory," Reid claimed.

However, there are many critics of critical race theory curriculum being taught in schools who are Black and have publicly spoken out against it. In June, Keisha King, a Black mother, spoke out against critical race theory to the Florida Board of Education.

"I don't know about you, but telling my child or any child that they are in a permanent oppressed status in America because they are Black is racist – and saying that White people are automatically above me, my children, or any child is racist as well. This is not something that we can stand for in our country," King said.

Columbia University linguistics professor, John McWhorter, also tweeted out against schools teaching critical race theory, encouraging "truly antiracist parents" to pull their kids from schools that do.

This also followed one day after CNN was previously mocked for apparently "gaslighting" critics of critical race theory. In a segment on Wednesday's "New Day," co-host Brianna Keilar questioned reporter Elle Reeve asking "Do these vocal opponents of critical race theory actually understand fully what it is?"

"No. Why should they? It’s an academic theory mostly taught at the grad-student level," Reeve responded.

Since Sunday, the National Education Association declared critical race theory to be 'reasonable and appropriate' for children, despite many progressives and reporters claiming schools aren't teaching critical race theory.