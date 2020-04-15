MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough: ‘You can't be conservative and support Donald Trump’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” namesake Joe Scarborough on Wednesday declared, “You can't be conservative and support” President Trump.

Scarborough first claimed that “lifelong Republicans” prefer Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to Trump.

“They look at Cuomo and they’re like, ‘God, there’s a leader,’” Scarborough said, adding that Trump is “damaging his political standing” with “clownish behavior” during daily coronavirus task force press briefings.

Scarborough then started to say even conservative Trump supporters don’t agree with the president these days but stopped himself.

"Well, not conservatives. You can't be conservative and support Donald Trump. Trumpists are even saying that now," Scarborough said.

NewsBusters contributing editor Mark Finkelstein torched Scarborough’s comments, noting that the 2020 Democratic front-runner isn’t exactly appealing to true conservatives.

“Since Scarborough says conservatives can't support President Trump, let's examine the record of the only other major contender in the race. Joe Biden has boasted that he'd be ‘the most progressive president in history.’ And his policy positions bear that out,” Finkelstein wrote, listing a series of Biden’s positions that could make most conservatives cringe.

“Biden is a radical leftist in the clothing of 'good 'ol moderate Joe.' Yet this is whom Scarborough is effectively telling conservatives they must support? Don't think so, Joe,” Finkelstein wrote.

Scarborough was famously close with Trump during the early stages of his political career before eventually turning on him. The MSNBC host reportedly hung around Mar-a-Lago and was once accused of colluding with Trump during a town hall event when a hot mic allegedly captured a commercial-break conversation.

Scarborough since emerged as one of Trump’s harshest critics in the mainstream media, attacking the president on a daily basis. Back in 2017, Scarborough – a former Republican congressman – announced he was leaving the GOP because the party supported Trump.