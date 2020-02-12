New Hampshire Trump voter blasts Bernie in live MSNBC interview: 'Anti-American, anti-life'

A New Hampshire primary voter ripped into Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on MSNBC Tuesday, denouncing what he described as a "destructive ideology" from the Vermont senator.

When MSNBC anchor Katy Tur asked the unnamed man about how he viewed Sanders, the eventual victor, he said: “The whole ideology would be destructive to the country. It's anti-growth, it’s anti-family, it’s anti-American. And as a Roman Catholic, it's anti-life.”

The man proudly stated that he had just voted for "Donald John Trump."

"Bernie Sanders is not appealing to you?" Tur asked, prompting the man to go off on Sanders' proposals, including his support for abortion.

Sanders, along with many other Democrats, has taken a hard line on abortion. Each of the frontrunners have thrown their weight behind a repeal of the Hyde Amendment -- opening the door to a massive spike in taxpayer funding of elective abortions.

Sanders also pushed for expansive government programs for the economy. That included the Green New Deal, which conservatives warned would hinder economic growth.

Since announcing his candidacy, Sanders has pledged to provide universal health care, jobs, college tuition, housing and cancellation of medical debt. He's also vowed to prosecute oil company executives in an attempt to hold them accountable for climate change.

Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire’s presidential primary, edging moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and scoring the first clear victory in the Democratic Party’s chaotic 2020 nomination fight.

With most of the vote in, Trump already had amassed more votes in the New Hampshire primary than any incumbent president in history. His vote share was approaching the modern historical high for an incumbent president, 86.43 percent set by Ronald Reagan in 1984. Weld received about 9 percent of the vote of New Hampshire Republicans.

The political spotlight quickly shifts to Nevada, where Democrats will hold caucuses on Feb. 22. But several candidates, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sanders, plan to visit other states in the coming days that vote on Super Tuesday, signaling they are in the race for the long haul.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.