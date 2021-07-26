MSNBC pushes false idea that Texas will bar the condemnation of KKK in schools

Two MSNBC programs continued to push the factually inaccurate take that Texas will bar schools from condemning the Ku Klux Klan.

On Sunday, MSNBC on two occasions discussed the recent education bill passed by the Texas Senate. This bill included the requirements and prohibitions of curriculum in Texas public schools and aimed to prevent critical race theory from infiltrating state education.

Ali Velshi, host of the program "Velshi," referenced the Huffington Post article that originally reported on the bill claiming that it would "eliminate a requirement that public schools teach that the Ku Klux Klan and its white supremacist campaign of terror are ‘morally wrong.’" Although this headline has since been debunked, Velshi reported the news as fact.

"We talked about the 1619 Project and Nikole Hannah-Jones and a sort of fuller look at American history. And then it became an attack on Critical Race Theory, and now, in Texas, the Senate has passed a bill that would remove a requirement for public school teachers to teach that the Ku Klux Klan is morally wrong," Velshi said.

Velshi’s guest Eddie Glaude Jr. piled on the inaccurate report, claiming that it is being used as "another front" to "lie" about the country.

"This is just simply another front being open where folks are trying in some ways to reinsert the lie, the lie about this country, the lie that it must remain a white nation of old Europe in order to maintain their hold on power," Glaude said.

"The Sunday Show" host Jonathan Capehart also pushed the Huffington Post article to his guest civil rights attorney Lee Merritt. Merritt also treated the article’s assumption as fact.

Merritt explained "[I]t's trying to whitewash our history, promote the Ku Klux Klan as an organization that I guess was of neutral morality when it wasn't. We should be able to teach in our history what was evil."

National Review writer Rich Lowry explained on Tuesday that the Huffington Post article was "completely dishonest" as it ignored the role of the state board of education as well as the longstanding Texas standards for U.S. History.

The standards, which have remained the same since 1877, stated schools must "explain how Jim Crow laws and the Ku Klux Klan created obstacles to civil rights for minorities such as the suppression of voting."

"The list was incredibly detailed and extensive, when it’s the role of the state board of education, not the legislature, to get into the weeds of the specifics of the curriculum. Besides, many of the items are *already* covered in the curriculum," Lowry tweeted.’

The Senate bill is expected to return to the House, but its future remains uncertain. Due to the Texas Democrats fleeing the state in protest of an election reform bill, the House currently lacks the quorum to vote on a bill.