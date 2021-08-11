MSNBC struggles to attract viewers as Joy Reid, Brian Williams have worst weeks ever in key categories

MSNBC had a rough time attracting viewers last week as multiple shows set recent lows across key measurables, despite a busy news cycle that included a scathing state sexual harassment report on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D.

"All in with Chris Hayes" averaged 1.2 million viewers from August 2-6, its smallest audience since January 2017, and Joy Reid’s "The ReidOut" averaged only 1.1 million viewers for its worst week ever.

MSNBC OPINION PIECE ARGUES 'WHY RON DESANTIS IS MORE DANGEROUS THAN TRUMP' AHEAD OF 2024

"Andrea Mitchell Reports" averaged 662,000 viewers for its worst week since May 2017, while Chuck Todd’s "MTP Daily" averaged 642,000 viewers for its worst week since December 2016.

Many of MSNBC’s most-popular programs also set recent lows in the category that keeps the lights on.

"The 11th Hour with Brian Williams" averaged 129,000 viewers among the key advertiser demographic of adults age 25-54 for its lowest-rated week since the program launched five years ago.

"The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell" also struggled in the demo coveted by advertisers, averaging 133,000 demo viewers. "The Rachel Maddow Show" wasn’t much better, averaging 189,000 demo viewers as both primetime programs delivered their worst performances since the week of Christmas 2015.

MSNBC'S CHUCK TODD ALREADY PREDICTING CUOMO'S POLITICAL COMEBACK: I EXPECT HE'LL ‘RUN FOR OFFICE AGAIN’

"Maddow" finished behind 12 different Fox News programs in the demo, as "Tucker Carlson Tonight," "Hannity," "The Five," "The Ingraham Angle," "Special Report with Bret Baier," "Gutfeld!," "Fox News Primetime," Your World with Neil Cavuto," Outnumbered," "The Story with Martha MacCallum," "Fox & Friends" and "America Reports" all finished with larger audiences than MSNBC’s most popular program in the key category.

Meanwhile, MSNBC’s flagship morning program "Morning Joe" failed to crack 100,000 demo viewers for the first time since October 2015.