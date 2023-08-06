MSNBC panels declares 2024 election isn't about 'policy,' economy: It's about 'preserving democracy'

MSNBC's Ali Velshi and his panelists said Saturday that this election was not about "policy," but rather "preserving democracy" as it's "not the moment" to have any debates about lowering taxes.

"This is a candidate who is threatening people, promising retribution, talking that way dictators and authoritarians talk," he said of Trump. "This election isn't possibly about policy. You know me. I’m an economics guy. I like to talk about inflation. I’d like to talk about all these kinds of things, but that’s not what this is. That is not the moment we’re at."

"So, if you like lower taxes, you like less regulation, this isn’t the moment to have that debate. This is a different debate," Velshi added.

Panelist Joanne Freeman agreed and said it was about "preserving democracy," as well as "bolstering" it.



"This is an election that’s going to be about democracy, about preserving democracy, about bolstering democracy, about appreciating what it is and keeping power away from people who are blatantly asserting that they don’t respect it. Right? And what is at the heart of democracy? Among other things, accountability, if you are in power, and you are given power, you are accountable for how you use or misuse that power. And the rule of law. So, anyone who is trouncing those things, accountability and the rule of law, does not deserve to be given power. So, I totally agree and even express it even more aggressively," she said.

The Atlantic's Tom Nichols argued that it was up to voters to get rid of Donald Trump because, "this man should never be allowed anywhere near the leverage of power."

"if we can’t do that as a country, as voters, then we are in a lot bigger trouble than anything Donald Trump can do," he continued. "And they’ve got to make this decision and keep Donald Trump out of our public life."

Velshi said something similar ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, arguing that high prices amid record high inflation were "not as important as losing your democracy."

"I’m an economics Reporter. I’m a business guy. I fully get why a tank of gas or a gallon of milk is, or your rent on your house, of the price of your used car is really, really, really important. It’s just not as important as losing democracy. We get to see this all over the world. In Ukraine, what they do to pay extra for a tank of gas and not have Russia invade them and lose their democracy," Velshi said at the time.

A recent poll showed Trump and President Biden tied in a hypothetical 2020 rematch.



If the 2024 presidential election were held today, both Biden and Trump would receive 43% support overall from registered voters surveyed. However, both men continue to have high disapproval numbers, with 54% of voters disapproving of Biden and 55% of Trump, according to the survey.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.