MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace: Mueller should look into 'collusion' between red states, SCOTUS on abortion

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace floated a conspiracy that the conservative Supreme Court justices are "colluding" with GOP lawmakers from red states in order to push the pro-life agenda.

Amid the uproar over the Texas abortion law that bans pregnancy terminations after six weeks and the court's decision not to halt it, Wallace admitted her "complicity" in the "current state" of the Supreme Court as a former George W. Bush lackey but hoped to seek redemption among her liberal viewers by touting her record of voting "straight party-line Democratic ticket since 2016."

RACHEL MADDOW, CHRIS HAYES IGNORE AFGHANISTAN, TEXAS ABORTION LAW DOMINATES MSNBC'S PRIMETIME COVERAGE

"My only wish is that they frickin' win, that they win elections," Wallace said on Tuesday. "And what I don't understand is that the Republicans have revealed themselves over and over and over and over and over again. And if you want to know how radical today's GOP is- it's so radical that the man picked by my old boss, Chief Justice John Roberts, sided with the liberals on the court on the Texas abortion ban."

"And what [MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance] just described, I don't know the legal term but it sounds a whole lot like collusion between Republican-dominated rightwing-centric legislatures and the far-right members of the United States Supreme Court- whether it's a crime or whether it's real, maybe Mueller will look into it, but tell me where do we go from here," Wallace told fellow MSNBC panelist John Heilemann.

Wallace was alluding to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who spearheaded the years-long investigation looking into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election. His probe ultimately did not bear the fruit that MSNBC's liberal stars promised their viewers.

Critics panned the "Deadline: White House" host for sounding like a "BlueAnon" conspiracy theorist.

"This is just embarrassing," Washington Examiner commentator Becket Adams reacted.

"This is a confession of legal, intellectual, political, & moral bankruptcy on national television," National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin declared.

"I wonder if she knows Mueller didn’t find collusion," Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross tweeted.

"the walls are finally closing in on Drumpf," Habibi Bros. co-host Siraj Hashmi quipped.

"How does anyone listen to such inane drivel without bursting into laughter?" WEX Magazine managing editor Jay Caruso asked.

"BLUEANON ALERT," The BlazeTV's Sara Gonzales exclaimed.