MSNBC mocked for having Seattle mayor refute Kristi Noem's claim on violence in cities led by Democrats

MSNBC on Wednesday attempted to do a "reality check" on South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's remarks at the Republican National Convention about the ongoing violence in certain cities.

Noem kicked off the evening of speakers and took aim at "Democrat-run cities" that have been hit with violence following the death of George Floyd.

"From Seatle and Portland to Washington and New York, Democrat-run cities across this country are being overun by violent mobs," Noem said. "The violence is rampant. There's looting, chaos, destruction, and murder. People who can afford to flee have fled but the people that can't, good hard-working Americans, are left to fend for themselves."

However, those remarks didn't sit well with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, who cut into the network's RNC coverage to call Noem's claims "very wrong."

And joining her by phone to react to the South Dakota governor's remarks was Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

"Her caricature of the great cities across America is not only wrong, it's purposefully wrong," Durkan said, encouraging Noem to visit her city. "Seattle is a city that I raised my two children in and I would not have raised them anywhere else."

Durkan went on to claim that violent crime in her city is 'down 5% this year" and that people "are not leaving Seattle," later taking a swipe at President Trump.

"He tried to make it sound like there were mobs rampant throughout Seattle. It's not the case," Durkan assured Maddow, who agreed that Noam's remarks were "really, really wrong."

The segment was panned by right-leaning commentators on social media, many pointing out to the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP), the weeks-long autonomous zone that was set up by protesters that later was the setting for violence.

"This is complete bulls---," Townhall.com senior writer Julio Rosas reacted. "You can scroll through my timeline and see the results of Democratic mayors and governors abandoning their cities when the going gets tough with the mobs."

"Summer of love!" The Federalist correspondent David Marcus exclaimed, quoting Durkan's remarks during her city's unrest earlier this summer.

"This happened in Durkan's Seattle earlier this week --> 'Rioters tried to burn Seattle police alive, sealed door during fire at East Precinct,'" RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway shared a recent headline from Durkan's city.