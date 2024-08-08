MSNBC’s Joy Reid says Mark Kelly was safer VP pick because he’s ‘super White’ like a ‘mayonnaise sandwich’

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly would have been a safer pick than Gov. Tim Walz as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate because he’s as White as a "mayonnaise sandwich on Wonder bread."

Reid, a far-left face of the network's political coverage who's known for racially provocative remarks, took to TikTok to offer her candid thoughts on Harris selecting Walz over Kelly and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

"This is not the pick I expected that she would make. It did come down to the final three, as we understand it, and I thought she would go astronaut. Keeping it real, he to me would have been the safest, most conventionally safe pick," Reid said of Kelly.

"White, super White. Like mayonnaise sandwich on Wonder bread White. From a border state, he could have made a strong argument for her handling of the border. Very empathetic wife, Gabby Giffords, who was a victim of gun violence," she continued. "He’s an astronaut, I mean, what’s cooler than an astronaut?"

Walz and Shapiro, like Kelly, are White. Reid did not explain what makes Kelly "super" White.

Reid then noted that Shapiro would have been the "riskiest pick."

"He would have angered so many groups, from educators who oppose his positions on vouchers to environmentalists who would have been angry about his positions pro-fracking, and of course pro-Palestinian protesters," Reid said.

"Shapiro is the one who I think would have caused the most anger because it would have distracted the whole conversation right back to talking about Gaza and campus protests. That would have been like the center of attention."

Reid said that Shapiro being on the ticket would have "blunted a lot of the momentum" that Harris has gained since replacing President Biden.

Shapiro, who is Jewish, caught heat earlier this week after a pro-Israel op-ed he wrote over 30 years ago resurfaced and upset the anti-Israel portion of the Democratic base.

CNN’s Van Jones asked if Shapiro was denied the nomination because of "anti-Jewish bigots" in the party, and other media figures have suggested Shapiro wasn't selected because he is Jewish. Democrats have retorted that key party figures like Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are Jewish.

