Harris snubbing Shapiro makes liberal Jews in Hollywood feel ‘not welcome’ among Democrats: Report

Hollywood Reporter senior awards editor Steven Zeitchik is worried that Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Penn., being passed over for Vice President Harris’ running mate pick could be a sign that liberals open about their Jewishness are no longer welcome in the Democratic Party.

In a column for the entertainment outlet, the editor began by noting he didn’t initially believe arguments from his friends that Shapiro – the 2024 Democratic vice presidential favorite – was dropped from contention because he was Jewish, but noted that the more he thought about it, the more he realized the choice probably happened because of anti-Jewish voters.

"What is known is that the choice happened after a conscious progressive social-media campaign to brand Shapiro as ‘Genocide Josh’ and paint him as some Netanyahu water-carrier when his positions on Israel were standard Democratic two-stateism (and sharply anti-Netanyahu)," the journalist wrote on Tuesday.

Shapiro caught heat earlier this week after a pro-Israel op-ed he wrote over 30 years ago resurfaced and upset the anti-Israel portion of the Democratic base.

Zeitchik continued, noting that all the liberal Jewish Americans in Hollywood he had spoken to about Harris’ pick of Gov. Tim Walz believe that the decision was made to appease an antisemitic bent within the party.

"But my thoughts seem to be echoed among the solidly liberal Jewish-American producers, agents and executives I’ve talked to – namely, that even if the pick was the result of electoral calculations, those calculations come with baked-in antisemitic assumptions about the electorate."

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Other prominent media people, like CNN’s Van Jones, have asked if Shapiro was denied the nomination because of "anti-Jewish bigots" in the party.

NBC chief political analyst Chuck Todd wondered if the decision revealed that Harris is prone to being pressured by the far-left elements in her party.

Zeitchik continued, mentioning that he and his Jewish colleagues have tried to fend off "right-wing friends who see in the Walz pick an antisemitic conspiracy and proof of Democratic abandonment," only to "turn around and see spikes coming at us from the other direction," namely, the "campaigns to target a proud Jewish official and the exuberance that they worked."

The author also pointed out how "gleeful" the people were who targeted Shapiro, whom he described as a "traditionally observant Jew who attended private Jewish day school and embraces his faith openly."

"Such reactions draw many liberal Jews back to the weeks after Oct. 7 and the shattering question we asked then – is the ground being pulled out from under us?" he wrote.

Later in the column, Zeitchik praised Walz, calling him "a solid candidate with a strong record of speaking out against antisemitism." However, he argued that his "pro-Jewish bona fides" doesn’t mean that Harris’ choice "can’t also be shadowed with antisemitism."

He concluded the piece by writing, "And so here liberal Jews again find ourselves, hopelessly marooned between a belief that Democratic policies are fundamentally better for our interests and yet worried we are not welcome in our own home."