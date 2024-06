Fox News Contributor Joey Jones said that President Biden continues to make mistakes in his attempts to appeal to voters on this Sunday's episode of "The Big Weekend Show."

"It upsets me that he's willing to take the tragedies within his own family and bastardize them so that he can score some weird political points with certain demographics," Jones said.

The president retold the story of his maternal grandfather, Ambrose Finnegan at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France. "Every time I show up at a military site where veterans are buried, it brings back memories of hearing my grandfather and my mother talk about the loss of their son and brother in the South Pacific," he continued.

"The reason why he brings that up is he wants to convince people that his son was killed in combat, and he brings that up, and he tows that line… It really does bother me," Jones, a retired U.S. Marine, said.

The war story of Biden's grandfather dying as a victim of cannibalism in New Guinea captured the attention of the " The New York Times ", a fact that prompted Times reporter Linda Qiu to delve into the authenticity of the president's claims.

"His suggestion that Mr. Finnegan was shot down and cannibalized in New Guinea is not supported by military records or anthropologists," Qiu wrote.

"According to the agency of the Pentagon that accounts for the missing or those taken prisoner during war, Mr. Finnegan, a second lieutenant, was a passenger on an aircraft that crashed into the ocean on the north coast of New Guinea in May 1944 after its engines failed. Three men, including Mr. Biden’s uncle, were lost in the crash while a fourth was rescued by a passing barge. There are no indications that the plane was shot down or that Mr. Finnegan was flying the plane," she continued.

The article went on to say that "Mr. Finnegan would have been an unlikely victim of cannibalism."

When ending his trip to France, Biden mistakenly referred to the wrong country when speaking about the United States' $225M to Ukraine.

"The idea [that] we had to wait all those months just to get the money for Iraq… I mean, it's just, it's just it's not who we are. It's not who America is," Biden said.

A White House stenographer went on to correct Biden’s geographical mix up mistake in a transcript after the speech. This marks the second time President Biden has mixed up Ukraine with Iraq, the first being in June of last year, when he referred to the conflict in Ukraine as "the war in Iraq."

Fox News Contributor Charlie Hurt said, "Anytime you have to bring in the anthropologists to a political story, you're probably in deep trouble. The greatest honor that he could do for Uncle Bobby would be to actually get the story right and tell the correct story."