Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

MSNBC host fawns over Fauci as he vows not to leave his job: 'You make us smarter and safer'

'Thank you so much, Dr. Fauci'

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
MSNBC host delighted as Fauci says he won't leave his government post Video

MSNBC host delighted as Fauci says he won't leave his government post

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle praises Dr. Anthony Fauci for "making us smarter and safer" as he says he won't leave his position during the pandemic.

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle made no effort to hide her affection for Dr. Anthony Fauci Monday as she fawned over his decision to continue serving in his current role.

During an appearance by Fauci on "Stephanie Ruhle Reports," Ruhle suggested Americans opposed to vaccines were "dangerous" and praised Fauci for making Americans "smarter and safer and better every day." 

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci on January 24, 2022. (Screenshot/MSNBC)

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci on January 24, 2022. (Screenshot/MSNBC) (Screenshot/MSNBC)

MSNBC ANCHOR DUBBED ‘STEPHANIE ANTOINETTE’ SINGS DIFFERENT TUNE ON INFLATION: BIGGER PAYCHECKS ‘MEANINGLESS'

"I have to ask you about how dangerous the anti-vax movement is because it’s not just about getting the shot. Two weeks ago in a congressional hearing you went into detail about the threats you face every day. Again, just yesterday, we heard these people go after you, go after President Biden. Are we underestimating how dangerous, how potentially violent this anti-vax movement is? And what’s it like for you day after day?" Ruhle began the topic by asking Fauci.

Fauci answered that the number of people falling for the misinformation surrounding vaccines was "disturbing," and that he had been "villainized" because of his efforts to fight that misinformation. 

Ruhle followed up by asking if it made him want to leave his job. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Stephanie Ruhle, Anchor, MSNBC, speaks onstage during the 2019 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 2 at Grand Hyatt New York on September 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Stephanie Ruhle, Anchor, MSNBC, speaks onstage during the 2019 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 2 at Grand Hyatt New York on September 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

MSNBC'S STEPHANIE RUHLE RIPS DOLLAR TREE FOR BLAMING PRICE HIKES ON INFLATION: THEY DON'T ‘NEED’ TO DO THIS

"Obviously it’s very stressful on my family, my wife, and my children, the continual attacks, and the ad hominems that are related to nothing but pushing back on the public health principles that I talk about. But this is too important. This is the kind of thing that I’ve devoted my entire career, but certainly over the last 40-plus years in public health, science and medicine, and we are in a crisis right now and there’s no chance I’m going to walk away from this. This is something that’s too important," Fauci answered.

"Well, I am sincerely appreciative that you are not walking away from this post. You make us smarter and safer and better every day. Thank you so much, Dr. Fauci," Ruhle said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID, gives and opening statement during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants on Jan. 11, 2022 at Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo by GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID, gives and opening statement during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants on Jan. 11, 2022 at Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo by GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) (GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ruhle's affinity for Fauci joined other figures within the liberal media who've praised him for his work since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, in spite of the troubled federal response and mixed messaging that have marked the last two years.

MSNBC's Nicole Wallace praised Fauci in June after the leaking of his emails showed his personal beliefs didn't match guidance being given to Americans regarding the pandemic and was repeatedly warned about the possibility of the lab-leak theory that he publicly called far-fetched at the time.

"The true mark of someone is if they look good, even when their personal emails come out. So you passed the test that very few of us would pass," Wallace told him. 

Wallace recently called herself a "Fauci groupie."

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.