MSNBC anchor dubbed 'Stephanie Antoinette' sings different tune on inflation: Bigger paychecks 'meaningless'

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle appeared to reverse her position Friday as to the effects of inflation on everyday Americans, claiming bigger paychecks were "meaningless" considering how fast inflation was rising.

During an appearance on "Morning Joe," Ruhle argued that the country was seeing more people quit their jobs because they were looking for better pay and successfully getting it; however gas and grocery bills were still higher despite the increased income.

In contrast to her comments, Ruhle previously reacted to an increase in the consumer price index last fall by claiming that Americans "on average" could afford to pay more for goods and services.

"It is a tale of two economies. We know this right? The rich got richer, the poor got poorer, but the real issue is inflation," Ruhle told fellow MSNBC anchor Jonathan Lemire when he asked her what she saw as the state of the economy.

Ruhle cited the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) released this week, which showed a record 4.53 million Americans quit their jobs in the month of November, and argued they were leaving their jobs seeking higher pay.

"It’s actually good news. When people have the confidence to quit their jobs, it means there are better jobs out there," she said.

"But here's the problem: Even with higher wages, inflation is moving up quicker. So you may be going home with a bigger paycheck, but it’s basically meaningless when your grocery bill and your gas bill are higher," Ruhle added.

In November, Ruhle was blasted by critics for claiming Americans could afford to pay higher prices for goods and services, with one dubbing her "Stephanie Antoinette" in reference to Marie Antoinette, the arrogant Queen of France during the French Revolution.

Last month, inflation in the U.S. surged to a 39-year-high, as increases in consumer prices reached their fastest pace in nearly four decades.

According to a recent Fox Business poll, two-thirds of Americans say inflation has caused them to experience financial hardship, while nearly half think President Biden's economic policies have made inflation worse.

Fox News' Cortney O'Brien contributed to this report.