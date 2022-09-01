MSNBC historian compares Biden speech to Lincoln, FDR before Civil War, WWII

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC historian Michael Beschloss explained Thursday that President Biden’s speech in Philadelphia was inspired by presidential speeches before two of America’s biggest wars.

He said on "All In with Chris Hayes" that he had been among the historians who spoke with President Biden earlier this summer about the state of America and historical parallels, later suggesting it influenced Biden’s speech. He recalled President Abraham Lincoln’s speech and the events leading up to the American Civil War.

"1860, this country was in big jeopardy. It was splitting apart. A house divided. Slavery or non-slavery. And Lincoln cast the election of 1860 by saying ‘the house can’t stand, half slave-half free, we’ve got to choose'," Beschloss explained.

He then moved on to talk about President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

"1940, when Franklin Roosevelt was running for a third term, just as you just mentioned, Roosevelt didn’t say ‘the paramount issue this year is the minimum wage,’ although that was pretty important, or whether Texans get an oil depletion allowance or something like this," Beschloss noted.

"He said, ‘Look, these are all important, but what is really at stake at this moment is whether our children are going to get to live in an American democracy, especially with Hitler and the fascists looming in Europe and marching.’"

Beschloss then claimed that he and fellow historians explained to Biden in the meeting, "This is like 1860. This is like 1940. You have to talk about the large issue in the room, and just as Lincoln gave the House Divided speech, just as Roosevelt gave a speech on the state of the union about the Four Freedoms, as you well know, 1941, here is the time when President Biden has chosen."

He said he did not help Biden write the speech himself, but credited his team for convincing Biden "that this is an historic moment," adding, "What you heard, I think, comes out of that."

Beschloss has a history of partisan speech in news appearances.

In mid-August he called upon Americans to "vote like your life depends on it" during an appearance on "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart" during which he also told the host, "I don't know" if the country will survive this.