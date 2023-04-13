MSNBC guest compares support of classical education to being pro-Confederacy: 'Dog whistle'

A segment on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" featured a leftist columnist arguing that promoting "classical education" is a "dog whistle" signaling anti-critical race theory attitudes and "Daughters of the Confederacy stuff."

The Grio columnist Michael Harriot appeared on Thursday’s episode to discuss the expulsion and reinstatement of Tennessee Representatives Justin Pearson and Justin Jones after they helped to lead a gun control protest on the state house floor.

While discussing the situation, host Joy Reid questioned whether the district Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton lives in was "still as seemingly racist and white supremacist and segregated as it has been." Harriot remarked that Sexton’s kids go to "an even Whiter school" outside Nashville that is "one of those Christian white nationalist John Edwards ‘classical education’ societies."

"The viewers should know classic education is a dog whistle that means CRT is not taught here. Those people like the Moms of Liberty oppose CRT. They say they want their children to have a classical education, which means the stuff that the Daughters of the Confederacy stuff, the stuff that says George Washington was not a slave owner. That’s the stuff that they view as a classical education," Harriot commented.

Harriot, a self-proclaimed ‘wypipologist,’ frequently wrote and discussed topics surrounding race as well as criticizing White society. In Apr. 2022, he even suggested that White people should "sit out" discussing the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap.

"It was about how Black people relate to each other," Harriot explained "It’s hard to explain to a White person what’s the difference is between an open-handed slap and a punch is, because they consider it all violent. It’s hard to explain that everyone, really, has a certain threshold for which they will react in a certain way — whether it is say something to their mother, their sister."

Although Harriot attacked the idea of "classical education," more traditional education has seen a rise in support recently. According to a U.S. Census Bureau report in February, college enrollment decreased by approximately 13%. Meanwhile, Hillsdale College, a Christian liberal arts school, reported a 53% increase as of Apr. 2022.

"[The curriculum has] the aim of the cultivation of virtue, moral formation. It's an incredible education. And they are bucking the national trend, which is really a decline of young people going to the four-year brick and mortar liberal arts colleges," Classic Learning Test (CLT) CEO Jeremy Tate explained.

"I think every parent wants this kind of education for their children. Every parent and even across the political spectrum, parents want their children to go to school and come back more honest. They want their children to grow in wonder and curiosity."