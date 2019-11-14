MSNBC analyst: Trump impeachment hearing gave me 'patriotic goosebumps'

An MSNBC commentator expressed his giddiness Wednesday over the first public impeachment hearing into President Trump, saying how it gave him "patriotic goosebumps."

U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor and State Department official George Kent were the first witnesses to offer their testimony in the open Wednesday and were grilled for several hours over their knowledge of Trump's conduct with Ukraine.

During a panel discussion on "Hardball," MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner didn't hold back on how much he enjoyed the hearing.

"I love all of the facts and I love an overarching story, an inclusive tale being told by heroes like Bill Taylor," Kirschner said. "I get patriotic goosebumps listening to that guy."

CNN ANALYST: IT'S A 'PROBLEM' FOR DEMS THAT IMPEACHMENT WITNESSES NEVER MET TRUMP

Kirschner claimed what took place between Trump and Ukraine was "arms for political dirt" on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, and dismissed the president's assertion that he had a "perfect call" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "lie."

CNN's legal analyst, however, pointed out a "problem" Democrats have from Thursday's hearing.

"The one criticism of these two witnesses, which I think is very much legitimate -- it's not really a criticism, it's a factual statement, is that neither of them had direct contact with the president," CNN Chief Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin said.

"Ever," CNN anchor Jake Tapper stressed.

"Ever," Toobin responded. "And, that's a problem if you're going to impeach the president."