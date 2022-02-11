MSNBC guest says Freedom Convoy truckers throwing a 'temper tantrum'

Canadian journalist Stephen Marche said Canada's Freedom Convoy "has become a temper tantrum" Thursday on MSNBC's "All In with Chris Hayes."

" … [E]ssentially now, it has become a temper tantrum, which is simply ruining the lives of people who are trying to get to work and … put their kids to sleep," he said. "And everyone wants it to end. Every day they are there, their message diminishes. They are getting less powerful by the day."

Marche added that the truckers are "taking the city of Ottawa hostage."

He downplayed Canadian support for the convoy, saying "only 1,000 people in Canada" back the movement and there is "absolutely no support from any mainstream party here."

Rather, its "biggest supporters" are on the American right, he said, adding that it is a "spillover [from] American political toxicity."

Marche said that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, "is way more into" the convoy than any Canadian politician.

"Disgust, I think, would be a really common reaction to this movement," he said, adding that "there is really very, very little ground support for this."

The United States, on the other hand, is "on the brink of civil war," with its internal strife "spilling over" into Canada.

"America is very dry tinder," he said. "Like a single spark can set it off. Canada … does not have the structural problems of the United States."

The journalist discredited the convoy as "political theater" without implications for policies on health care or any other topics.