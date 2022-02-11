Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

MSNBC guest says Freedom Convoy truckers throwing a 'temper tantrum'

They are 'taking the city of Ottawa hostage,' he adds

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Canadian journalist Stephen Marche said Canada's Freedom Convoy "has become a temper tantrum" Thursday on MSNBC's "All In with Chris Hayes."

" … [E]ssentially now, it has become a temper tantrum, which is simply ruining the lives of people who are trying to get to work and … put their kids to sleep," he said. "And everyone wants it to end. Every day they are there, their message diminishes. They are getting less powerful by the day."

Marche added that the truckers are "taking the city of Ottawa hostage."

FREEDOM CONVOY ORGANIZER 'DOWNRIGHT DISGUSTED' BY MEDIA COVERAGE, AMERICAN TRUCKER BLASTS 'DISCONNECTED' PRESS

He downplayed Canadian support for the convoy, saying "only 1,000 people in Canada" back the movement and there is "absolutely no support from any mainstream party here."

Rather, its "biggest supporters" are on the American right, he said, adding that it is a "spillover [from] American political toxicity."

Marche said that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, "is way more into" the convoy than any Canadian politician.

  • Image 1 of 4

    A protester sings on a stage as another works on a giant TV screen during a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Image 2 of 4

    Truckers and supporters block the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Image 3 of 4

    Protesters demonstrate. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

  • Image 4 of 4

    Protesters demonstrate. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

"Disgust, I think, would be a really common reaction to this movement," he said, adding that "there is really very, very little ground support for this."

The United States, on the other hand, is "on the brink of civil war," with its internal strife "spilling over" into Canada.

"America is very dry tinder," he said. "Like a single spark can set it off. Canada … does not have the structural problems of the United States."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The journalist discredited the convoy as "political theater" without implications for policies on health care or any other topics.

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.