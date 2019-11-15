MSNBC analyst: Republicans know that Trump is a 'classic scumbag'

MSNBC political analyst Elise Jordan declared on Friday that Republican lawmakers know that President Trump is a "classic scumbag."

The "Morning Joe" panel had some fun at the expense of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has been touting his undying support for Trump in his campaign for his old Senate seat in Alabama.

"Elise, everybody Republican I’ve spoken with behind the scenes, they just shake their head," Scarborough said. "They’re like, 'God...' They are counting the days until Donald Trump leaves office."

"Why not impeach?" Jordan asked.

"If they could turn off all the lights in the Senate when they voted to convict, they would all vote to convict him and have Mike Pence as president in a second," Scarbrough continued.

"They know he’s a moron. They know he’s corrupt. They know that his behavior is just a classic scumbag," Jordan said. "And yet they just take it every- single- day."

Jordan is a long-time critic of President Trump. In 2017, the former Bush White House aide compared Trump to a “suicide bomber."