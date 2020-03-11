MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson out at The Root after criticizing black female Sanders supporters: report

MSNBC political contributor Jason Johnson was blasted by the Bernie Sanders campaign last month for referring to the senator from Vermont's black female supporters as inhabitants of an "island of misfit black girls," and now he is reportedly out of a job at The Root, too.

The Root, a digital publication focused on black news, culture and politics, no longer employs Johnson, according to The Daily Beast.

The Root and parent company G/O Media did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation or comment.

As the Beast pointed out, Johnson no longer mentions The Root on his Twitter bio.

A search of transcripts reveals that Johnson, who is also a Morgan State University professor, has not appeared on MSNBC since Feb. 21, the day he made the comments.

MSNBC did not immediately respond when asked about Johnson’s status. Johnson could not immediately be reached.

Johnson came under fire for comments he made on SiriusXM Radio, which resulted in the hashtag #FireJasonJohnson to trend across Twitter.

"I do find it fascinating that racist, liberal whites seem to love them some Bernie Sanders consistently and always seem to have a problem with a person of color who doesn't want to follow the orthodoxy of their lord and savior Bernie Sanders,".

He went on to claim that Sanders "cares nothing about intersectionality" and dismissed women of color who support his campaign.

"I don't care how many people from the island of misfit black girls you throw out there to defend you," he said, drawing sharp reactions from the black female panelists on the radio show.

Johnson eventually apologized.

“In a conversation about the Sanders campaign and the behavior of his staff and supporters I referred to his campaign spokesperson as coming from the Island of Misfit Black Girls. It was a harmful and unnecessary comment and I apologize,” he wrote on Twitter.

