Condé Nast encourages staff to work from home after NYC employee shows coronavirus symptoms

A Condé Nast employee who works at the company’s World Trade Center office in New York City has symptoms of coronavirus and the media conglomerate is having many staffers work from home as a result.

CEO Roger Lynch sent an email to staffers Wednesday, which was obtained by Fox News, informing them about their colleague possibly having coronavirus.

“The individual worked on the 29th floor as part of the Style division, and is currently self-isolating at home at the direction of their doctor,” Lynch wrote, noting that they last came into the office on March 6.

“Our thoughts are with our team member as the individual recovers at home. We are taking further immediate steps to protect the health and safety of everyone at 1WTC,” Lynch wrote. “We are already encouraging people in our New York offices who were able to work from home to do so for multiple days per week through the end of the month. We are now taking that guidance a step further and advising anyone in 1WTC who is able to please work from home through March 31.”

Lynch said that employees who “must come to the office” will be greeted with additional cleaning and sanitizing protocols.

“These are unprecedented times,” Lynch wrote.

Condé Nast publishes a variety of magazines, including Vogue, The New Yorker, GQ, Vanity Fair, Wired and Architectural Digest.

During a media briefing Wednesday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, said there are now more than 118,000 cases of COVID-19 in 114 countries, with 4,291 deaths. He said in the days and weeks ahead, they expect to see the number of cases and deaths "climb even higher," and expressed concern over the levels of "inaction" in some countries.