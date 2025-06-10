MSNBC contributor claims 'dark' Trump supporters enjoy watching ICE act like 'slave catchers'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC contributor and Princeton University professor Dr. Eddie Glaude claimed on Monday that supporters of President Donald Trump enjoy watching Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) act like "slave catchers" as they carry out immigration raids in Los Angeles.

Trump has sent U.S. Marines to L.A. in an effort to quash anti-ICE protests that have ravaged parts of the city. Images from L.A. show masked protesters blocking roads, destroying vehicles and engaging with police.

Glaude said on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" that the immigration raids happening in the city reminded him of a time when "political factions" divided the nation between "slaveholders and slave catchers," and that Trump's assertion that "L.A. is on fire" is not true.

WATCH: DEM, MEDIA OUTLETS INSIST LA ANTI-ICE RIOTS ARE 'PEACEFUL' DESPITE VIOLENCE, INJURED COPS

"Folk have their red meat, now that they’re going to see the spectacle of quote, unquote ‘L.A. on fire,’ which is not right. What will happen? Will that activate the ugliness that got him in office in the first place? Will folks now declare why they love him?" Glaude questioned. "Because we know that he’s always good on the immigration question."

The Princeton professor continued, laying out his analogy for the current political climate surrounding immigration.

"This reminds me historically of – it’s not a clear analogy – but when the nation, when these political factions divided the nation between slaveholders and slave catchers, when they made everybody with the Fugitive Slave Law, all of us had to, if someone escaped all of us had to return that particular piece of property to these folks, with ICE running around L.A., forcing people to make choices," Glaude claimed.

"Will they protect their friends, their neighbors, their family members? Will they take, will they confront these folks?," he asked.

CONGRESS TAKES ACTION OVER REPORTS IT TOOK 2 HOURS FOR LAPD TO ASSIST ASSAULTED ICE AGENTS

Glaude argued that L.A. residents are being "terrorized" by the ICE raids and questioned what members of the community are expected to do as illegal immigrants are being rounded up and deported.

"You see people crying, you see babies crying, and these people come in here and do this s---! What are they supposed to do?" he said.

"We know that the country is about to pop. So I’m sitting here trying to figure out – excuse the cuss word – I’m sitting here trying to figure out, right, what will the country stomach; are they going to allow this man to do this?" Glaude asked. "And the answer that I keep coming to is yes."

He then shared with viewers what he thinks of Americans who support the president's initiative to deport illegal immigrants living in the country.

"Here’s the thing: Donald Trump, as a political charlatan of sorts, gives Americans license to be who they really are. They don’t have to pretend and when you see what they really are, who they really are, these people who support him. Right? It’s dark," Glaude concluded.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.