Chuck Todd's daily MSNBC show being moved to NBC's streaming channel amid network shakeup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC is continuing to shuffle its programming, this time pulling Chuck Todd's daily program and placing it on NBC's streaming channel.

"Meet the Press Daily" will be moved to NBC News NOW in early June and renamed "Meet the Press NOW," which will stream live at 4pm ET. There is no indication that this will affect NBC's Sunday flagship program "Meet the Press," which is moderated by Todd.

The 1 p.m. ET timeslot will be filled by longtime MSNBC anchor Chris Jansing. The network said "no jobs will be lost around this transition."

"The current MTP Daily show team will have the opportunity to apply for and follow Chuck to NBC News NOW," an NBC spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

MSNBC ENDURING MADDOW ABSENCES, PSAKI ETHICS DRAMA AS IT SEEKS IDENTITY IN BIDEN ERA

Carrie Budoff Brown, senior vice president of "Meet the Press," tweeted "we are very pumped about this move."

Todd's weekday shift may please some of the network's left-wing base of viewers as the MSNBC anchor is frequently the subject of social media backlash for his comments either perceived as too harsh on Democrats or not aggressive enough towards Republicans. However, Todd often squabbles with GOP guests, such as when he ripped Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., for still supporting former President Trump and snapping at Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., for criticizing media coverage of Hunter Biden.

The move by MSNBC is the latest major shift in its programming. This month, its biggest star Rachel Maddow officially rolled back her on-air presence, hosting her primetime show only on Mondays following a lengthy hiatus earlier this year.

Her 9 p.m. ET timeslot has been replaced with "MSNBC Prime" from Tuesday through Friday and will feature a rotation of hosts.

"Rachel Maddow hosting one day a week… is almost like her not hosting at all – no matter what MSNBC tries to spin, her show is gone for good," Fourth Watch media newsletter editor Steve Krakauer told Fox News Digital.

Earlier this year, MSNBC expanded "Morning Joe" into a whopping 4-hour program and shuffled MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle into "The 11th Hour" on weeknights, replacing left-wing anchor Brian Williams after his exit late last year.

MSNBC'S ‘THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW’ REPLACED BY ‘MSNBC PRIME’ FOUR NIGHTS A WEEK

Outgoing White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will also soon join MSNBC and host her own show on the Peacock streaming service. The White House announced Thursday she is set to leave the Biden administration May 13, but it is unclear when her launch at MSNBC will take place.

Symone Sanders similarly parted ways with the Biden administration earlier this year to join MSNBC and is now the host of a weekend program.

The various programming changes are fueling questions about MSNBC's prospects, especially in regards to finding a permanent replacement for Maddow. It is unknown who in MSNBC's bench of talent can fill in Maddow's shoes four days a week, potentially leading a void in primetime programming for the foreseeable future.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The primetime programs hosted by Chris Hayes and Lawrence O'Donnell have always been dwarfed by "The Rachel Maddow Show" and their ratings could be impacted by Maddow's absence, particularly for O'Donnell, whose show follows her timeslot.