MSNBC's Chuck Todd knocks Sanders for using 'notes' during coronavirus remarks

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd criticized Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for his use of "notes" while addressing the public on the coronavirus outbreak.

Following President Trump's address from the Oval Office where he announced a travel ban on Europe, both Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden made their own remarks on the outbreak and slammed the current administration's handling of the ongoing pandemic.

During a panel discussion on Thursday, the "Meet The Press" moderator appeared to go out of his way to praise Biden and to knock Sanders for the tools that were used to deliver their remarks after former congresswoman Donna Edwards complimented both of them for sounding more "presidential" than Trump

MSNBC'S CHUCK TODD DECLARES IT'S 'BIDEN'S NOMINATION TO LOSE' POST-SUPER TUESDAY AFTER WEEKS PUMMELING SANDERS

"Well, Sanders should have done the teleprompter. I'm just saying," Todd told Edwards, who shook her head in reaction. "Like Biden, clearly, they worked a little bit on that. You can tell the professionalization -- I'm sorry. There was just a difference between the Biden backdrop and Bernie kept looking down at his notes."

Todd clarified that there was "nothing wrong" with what Sanders actually said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Todd has long been critical of the progressive candidate. He struggled to acknowledge Sanders' front-runner status back in February following his victories in Iowa and New Hampshire.

“I don’t understand how Bernie is considered a front-runner. This is a guy that has -- more people showed up to the polls, highest turnout ever, and his percentage went down, not up. His total went down, not up," Todd previously told a panel.

Todd was also under fire for suggesting that Sanders supporters were part of a "digital brownshirt brigade," which was condemned by the Anti-Defamation League.