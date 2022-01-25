MSNBC's Chris Hayes roasted for questioning 'sense of victimization' by people who oppose COVID restrictions

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes faced a barrage of tweets after he said that he "doesn’t quite get" people still angry over COVID-19 restrictions.

On Tuesday, Hayes tweeted a lengthy thread questioning the "COVID discourse" coming from the "get back to normal" side.

"The COVID discourse is weird and nasty because I think it just absolutely sucks to go through two years of a pandemic. But one thing that feels weird now is that the winning side in the ‘get back to normal’ debate seems very angry about losing the debate even though they won?" Hayes tweeted.

He closed the thread adding "But I don't quite get this sense of victimization and onerous oppression from those who are ‘done with COVID.’ I took the subway and played pick-up basketball in NYC yesterday. You can...do what you want?"

"What we want is _everything_ back to normal. No restrictions or mandates, period. (Except for hospitals and old-age homes—you know, the places that we knew from the very beginning of the pandemic were the vulnerable ones—where things like masks, but not vax mandates, make sense,)" Cato Institute’s Ilya Shapiro tweeted.

National Review senior writer Michael Brandon Dougherty wrote, "Unless you’re a kid that needs your speech therapist to see your mouth, or you need to see theirs."

Bloomberg columnist Matthew Yglesias tweeted, "Schools are open in DC, which is great, but the quarantine rules are not ‘normal’ nor are the masks, the outside lunch, etc."

"It's true that the abnormalcy is now concentrated in very blue areas but if you have kids in the big metros school and college life have absolutely not returned to normal," New York Times columnist Ross Douthat said.

This isn't the first time Hayes has been called out for his thoughts on COVID-19. In October, he incorrectly claimed that monoclonal antibody treatments used to treat coronavirus patients cost patients $2,000. In January, he tweeted out his realization that COVID preparedness funds for school were improperly distributed.

"I feel like there’s a weird memory-holing of the fact last spring Congress distributed $123 billion dollars to K-12 schools for COVID preparedness. That’s nearly $1 million *per school*. So big q is: what was that used for?" Hayes tweeted.