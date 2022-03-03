MSNBC's Chris Hayes roasted for suggesting buying oil from Iran to offset gas prices

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes faced a Twitter onslaught Thursday for suggesting what many saw as an awful idea for battling rising gas prices in the United States.

As the Russian invasion in Ukraine continues, many Americans including Republican and Democrat senators have called out President Biden and his administration for refusing to cut off Russian oil imports. Despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi openly favoring banning Russian oil imports, the White House has still refused to change policies.

BUTTIGIEG SLAMMED FOR SAYING ‘ALL OPTIONS ARE ON THE TABLE’ WHEN ASKED ABOUT BUYING OIL FROM IRAN

This has led many to fear that gas prices would continue to rise as Russia is hit with many other sanctions.

The "All In" host then offered an unorthodox way to offset oil costs by retweeting a comment from American Prospect editor Ryan Cooper on Iran’s oil supplies.

"If you’re a) devoted to cutting off Russia’s oil revenues and b) worried about inflation and spiking oil prices, this is one possible solution…" Hayes tweeted.

Hayes’ tweet was quickly condemned by people as a terrible idea that could empower a nation that has endorsed American terrorism.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted, "Actually, giving billions to American-murdering terrorists is a really bad idea."

Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy wrote, "The U.S. could sanction Russian energy and pursue American domestic production, but MSNBC host says we should buy oil from the Iranian regime instead."

Grabien founder Tom Elliot tweeted, "Hayes’ next thought bubble: ‘What if, hear me out … We trade some of our unused nukes to Iran for some of their unused oil?’"

RT AMERICA PERMANENTLY SHUTS DOWN US OPERATIONS, LAYS OFF STAGG AS RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS ESCALATES

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was similarly eviscerated on Twitter when he admitted on MSNBC’s "The 11th Hour" that "all options are on the table" for alleviating oil prices, including "working something out with Iran."

"Look, the president has said that all options are on the table. But we also need to make sure we're not galloping after permanent solutions to immediate short term problems where more strategic and tactical actions in the short term could make a difference," Buttigieg said.

Fox News' Hanna Penreck contributed to this report.

