MSNBC anchor says his family was denied entry into NYC restaurant because 4-year-old daughter was unvaccinated

MSNBC anchor Ayman Mohyeldin put a New York City eatery on blast for not allowing his family to dine indoors because of his unvaccinated 4-year-old daughter.

"THREAD: today my family was denied eating indoors at a restaurant because, wait for it, my 4 yr old daughter was with me and they dont serve ‘unvaccinated’ people," Mohyeldin took to Twitter on Tuesday. "I tried to explain theres no CDC guideline requiring children under 5 get vaccinated. But the restaurant didn’t care."

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS SAYS HE WILL KEEP DE BLASIO'S VACCINE MANDATES IN PLACE

Mohyeldin tagged Buvette NYC in the Twitter thread and shared a photo of the entrance showing empty tables and chairs.

"Don’t get me wrong, restaurants have the right to apply their own health standards but at least ground them in public health policies and science. Restaurants have suffered so much in this pandemic so its sad that when you try and help by dining out that you get turned away," Mohyeldin wrote. "And just to be clear, everyone else with me was vaccinated, boosted and/or had covid (me). My 4 yr old daughter has a letter from her doctor stating she recently had covid. But they didn’t care and only offered us to sit outside even though they were seating customers indoors."

Responding to a Twitter user who asked if the vaccines are even available to children under five, Mohyeldin replied, "It’s not. that’s exactly the point I was trying to make. What science, data, or public healthy policy or guideline is this grounded in? I couldn’t even get my 4 year old vaccinated if I wanted. Everyone else with me was vaxxed and boosted."

PSAKI DENIES WHITE HOUSE ‘LOST CONTROL’ OF COVID DESPITE SURGE IN CASES

The MSNBC anchor told another Twitter user, "If public health officials want to shut down restaurants to avoid the spread & hospitalizations, thats their call. But why is a restaurant banning unvaxxed kids when I literally cant get her vaxxed. Where is the science and data that backs up that decision? Or is that irrelevant?"

Buvette NYC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Before taking office, New York City Mayor Eric Adams vowed to keep outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandate to visit businesses in place.

"We are going to keep that in place," Adams said at a press conference when asked about de Blasio’s controversial coronavirus vaccine mandate. "We spoke with our business leaders today to let them know we’re going to keep that in place."

Adams continued, "This virus is ever moving. As we continue to look at the evolution of this virus, there will be moments when we can change some of the mandates. I would love to get to the day when we won't have children wearing masks in schools, when we won't have families needing to sit in a restaurant or visit other locations with the vaccine cards. We're going to make those adjustments based on what the science tells us when we can remove some of the mandates. And there may come a time if a new variant comes where we have to increase mandates. And so right now we're going to maintain what was put in place for the business community."

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.