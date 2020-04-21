MSNBC anchor calls Albright 'predictably wonderful' after she calls Trump order 'un-American'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell praised former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Tuesday after she attacked President Trump's efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Mitchell specifically asked Albright about Trump's forthcoming order to temporarily halt immigration into the U.S.

"As an immigrant of this country, fleeing from the Nazis with your family after the war -- How do you feel about the president's messaging on immigration?" she asked.

"Well, I’m stunned," Albright responded. "And I really do think that the Statue of Liberty is weeping. It is un-American. And I was asked recently to describe myself in six words, which was a worried optimist, a problem solver, and a grateful American. And I am a grateful American. And I do think that immigrants want to help participate and make a difference. But as you point out, all of this has basically been done through some kind of order, and [in] fact the system isn’t set up to even interview people at this point."

"I think he did it for political reasons," Albright added. "I think he wants to kind of shut down America, which as far as I’m concerned is un-American. We are a country that has had and needs to have an important role internationally. We are not the kind of country that wants walls around us.

"We want to be out there and participate in what is going on internationally in every way," she went on. "And so I was quite appalled. But the truth is I'm getting tired of being appalled because every day there is something contradictory to what was said the day before, and it gets increasingly confusing. And what is needed in a leader is to take responsibility and to be predictable. You can’t be unpredictable all the time."

Mitchell responded: "Well Madeleine Albright, you, Madame Secretary, are predictably wonderful, and your books are always bestsellers so congratulations in advance on that. And thank you again, I just wish I could be one of your students."

In the past, Mitchell has shown an apparent bias against the president, recently suggesting that Trump didn't deserve high approval ratings during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The briefings are working for the president," she said. "No matter what he says, people seem to be seeing him as a leader -- at least more people do," she said.